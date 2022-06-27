IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I: The Village, Dublin pitch history and stats

After thrashing Ireland by seven wickets last night, India will once again take the field at The Village to compete with the hosts in the final T20I of the tour. Hardik Pandya & Co. have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in this two-match series. The Irish team will be keen to avoid a whitewash at home.

The pitch at The Village assisted the batters and the bowlers equally. Pace bowlers got some swing because of the weather conditions, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal adapted to the conditions and bowled an economical spell of 1/11 in three overs.

Harry Tector, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya showed that the pitch was equally good for batting. Ahead of the second T20I of this series, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by The Village.

The Village, Dublin T20I stats

T20I matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 252/3 - Scotland vs. Netherlands, 2019

Lowest team score: 70 - Ireland vs. India, 2018

Average 1st innings score: 162

Highest individual score: 127* - George Munsey (SCO) vs. Netherlands, 2019

Best bowling figures: 4/21 - Kuldeep Yadav (IND) vs. Ireland, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 194/6 - Ireland vs. Scotland, 2019

The Village, Dublin last match

In the previous T20I on this ground, India defeated Ireland by seven wickets. The match was reduced to 12-overs-a-side because of the rain delay. Harry Tector scored a 33-ball 64* to help Ireland set a 109-run target for the visitors.

Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 47* and cameos from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya helped India win the game inside 10 overs.

Only seven wickets fell in the first T20I of the series, with fast bowlers accounting for six of them. 12 sixes were smashed in the 19.2 overs of the contest.

