Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson make huge gains in ICC T20I rankings after Ireland series 

Indian batters Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson made big gains in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings after their impressive performances in the recently concluded series against Ireland.

Hooda jumped 414 places to reach the 104th position after finishing as the 'Player of the Series' in the two-match series against Ireland in Dublin. The 27-year-old scored an unbeaten 47 while opening in the first T20I. In the second match, he hammered a scintillating 104, thus becoming only the fourth Indian male cricketer to notch up a century in T20Is.

Keeper-batter Samson did not feature in the first match, but smashed 77 while opening the batting in the second T20I. He has moved up 57 spots and is now 144th in the ICC men’s T20I player rankings. Hooda and Samson added 176 for the second wicket on Tuesday, which is now a record for the highest ever partnership for India in T20I cricket.

Looking at the bowlers, pacer Harshal Patel has moved up from 37th to 33rd place. Ireland’s Mark Adair, who claimed three wickets in the second T20I, has also shifted up from 45th to 43rd position.

Mitchell, Blundell in Top 20 of ICC Test rankings

Shifting focus to Test cricket, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, who impressed against England even as their team went down 3-0, have continued to climb up the ladder. Both batters are now in the top 20 of the ICC men’s Test rankings.

Mitchell, who scored 109 and 56 in the third Test, has gained four places and is in 12th position. Blundell’s contribution of 55 and 88 not out has seen him move up 11 spots to occupy the 20th position. Mitchell and Blundell featured in century partnerships in all three Tests of the series against England.

The in-form England batter Jonny Bairstow, who ended the series against the Kiwis with scores of 162 and 71 not out, has also gained 20 places. He reached the 21st spot in the ICC men’s Test player rankings.

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who picked up a 10-wicket haul in the final Test against New Zealand, has jumped 13 places. He now occupies a career-best 25th position in the bowling rankings.

Leach was named 'Player of the Match' for his fantastic bowling performance as England thumped New Zealand by seven wickets in the third Test at Headingley in Leeds.

