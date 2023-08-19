IND vs IRE 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 1st T20I

It was a perfect return to international cricket for Jasprit Bumrah as India beat Ireland in a rather dramatic fashion by two runs in a rain-curtailed first T20I in Dublin on Friday, August 18.

Opting to bowl first, India had Ireland in all sorts of trouble before Curtis Campher (39) and Barry Mccarthy (51) ensured that they got to a somewhat competitive total of 139/7. The visitors got off to a decent start but lost two quick wickets before rain washed out the remainder of the game.

Luckily for the Men in Blue, they were two runs ahead of the DLS par score which ensured that they ended up victorious. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the first T20I that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Arshdeep Singh's death bowling woes

Arshdeep Singh was arguably the best death bowler in the T20 World Cup last year. However, he seems to have gradually lost form as has been hindered by the problem of bowling frequent no balls as well as missing his yorkers at the backend of the innings.

Arshdeep got the new ball to move against Ireland. But just as it happened in the Caribbean, the left-arm pacer was taken to the cleaners in the final over in Ireland, this time by Barry Mccarthy. If India are to do well in the T20 World Cup next year, this is a problem that they need to address as soon as possible, and hope that Asrhdeep finds his form again.

#2 Craig Young causing panic in Indian camp

With rain around, it seemed like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had planned their partnership to perfection with the visitors going well above the DLS par score. However, it changed a bit in the seventh over when Craig Young came into the attack.

Jaiswal tried to deposit one into the stands, only to hit it straight up in the air and was caught at mid-on. On the very next ball, Tilak Varma was dismissed strangled down the leg side and suddenly Ireland were right on top.

It was 47/2 when the umpires deemed the rain to be too heavy and the players were taken off the field. After 6.5 overs, the Men in Blue were two runs ahead of the par score and it proved to be the small difference between victory and defeat.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah is back

Fans had been waiting for almost 11 months to see Jasprit Bumrah return to action and he did it in some style. The stand-in Indian captain got a wicket off his second ball on his comeback, cleaning up Andrew Balbirnie with a brilliant inswinger.

In the same over, Lorcan Tucker tried to ramp Bumrah over fine leg, but the pace was just too much on him as he could only lob it straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. While Bumrah is yet to hit full tilt in terms of pace, his sharpness will give the Men in Blue hope ahead of the all-important World Cup.