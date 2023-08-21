IND vs IRE 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in 2nd T20I

After a close result in the first T20I, India managed to outplay Ireland in the second game and clinch the series as the visitors won by 33 runs on Sunday. The Men in Blue put up a solid total on the board and the bowlers did the rest to ensure that they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

A couple of early wickets had India in a spot of bother, but Sanju Samson and Rututaj Gaikwad's partnership gave the visitors the platform that they needed. Gaikwad scored a fine half-century, while Samson played a handy cameo of 40.

Rinku Singh (38) and Shivam Dube (22*) gave the finishing touches to a daunting total of 185/5. In reply, Ireland kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and while Andrew Balbirnie scored a fighting 72, the bridge seemed a bit too far for the hosts.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that caught the attention of fans:

#3 The George Dockrell run-out

From a precarious situation of 63/4, Ireland seemed to make a mini comeback with Andrew Balbirnie and George Dockrell adding 52 runs for the fifth wicket. It seemed like the duo were setting themselves up to explode at the backend of the chase with all-rounders like Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy yet to come.

However, a miscommunication between the two arguably proved to be the final nail in the coffin as far as Ireland's chase was concerned. On the last ball of the 15th over, Balbirnie placed the ball towards point and called Dockrell for the second run.

But the former Ireland skipper quickly realized that the second run was not on and sent Dockrell back. It proved to be a call too late as Dockrell couldn't get back in time with Sanju Samson flicking off the bails to complete the run-out. It changed the complexion of the game as Balbirnie was dismissed in the next over with the wheels of the chase coming off.

#2 Sanju Samson taking down Joshua Little

There has been a bit of pressure on Sanju Samson's place in the T20I side after a poor series in the West Indies. Moreover, with the Asia Cup squad announcement set to take place on Monday, Samson needed a good knock under his belt to strengthen his case.

That's exactly what the right-hander did by smashing three fours and a six in Joshua Little's third over. Little tried bowling wider of Samson's hitting arc and also short at his body, but the batter had the answer to each and everything. His impactful cameo keeps him in good stead ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement.

#1 Rinku Singh finishing in style

After his exploits in the IPL, almost every Indian fan was waiting to see Rinku Singh do the same at the international level. The southpaw started his innings a bit cautiously, having scored 15 runs in his first 15 balls.

However, Rinku turned the momentum in India's favour by smashing 23 runs in the next six balls to end up with a fine cameo of 38(21). The cameo included two fours and three massive sixes, showing just why the southpaw is rated so highly. He and Dube ensured that India added a staggering 42 runs in the final two overs.