IND vs NZ, 1st Test: 3 Indian bowlers on the verge of major milestones

After a whitewash in the T20 series against New Zealand, India are back to take on the Kiwis in the longest format of the game. Donning their white jerseys, team India chose to bat first in the first test that started yesterday.

Having rested giants like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the Indian side have included three spinners and two pacers led by Ajinkya Rahane on a green pitch that will supposedly turn from the second day itself at Kanpur.

While India have managed to post a total of 300+ runs so far with two more wickets to go, thanks to Shubman Gill's 50 and Shreyas Iyer's century on his debut, they might be looking to add another 50 runs to put Kane Williamson's side under pressure.

Meanwhile, Tim Southee has managed to pick up his 13th 5-wicket haul in tests. With the likes of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, New Zealand will be looking to get them off to a good start against the formidable Indian spinners.

On that note, let's take a look at three such Indian bowlers who can cross some major landmarks in this test.

#1 Ravi Ashwin is 5 scalps short of becoming the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests

India Nets Session

Ravinchandran Ashwin has been a key bowler for India across all formats of the game. But when it comes to red-ball cricket, we all know Ashwin can turn the ball like no other and help steer India out of any given situation. Maybe that's why skipper Ajinkya Rahane has made it clear that they will open the bowling attack with Ashwin.

With an impeccable test record, the 35-year-old has taken 413 scalps in 80 matches at an economy rate of just 2.8. If Ashwin manages to pick up a five-for in this test, he will beat Harbhajan Singh to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in tests. Singh is currently sitting at 417 wickets.

#2 Ishant Sharma needs 1 wicket to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests

India Nets Session

A veteran with the ball for India in tests, Ishant Sharma has always been an asset for the side throughout the years. In his 105-match long-career, the 33-year-old has picked up 311 wickets including 11 five-wicket hauls.

Sharma now needs a wicket to become the fifth-highest wicket-taker for India in tests. If he gets one in this test, he will surpass Zaheer Khan who he is currently tied with at 311 scalps.

With his ability to swing the ball and bowl short ones whenever required, India will be banking on Ishant Sharma to clean up the New Zealand side at the earliest.

#3 Umesh Yadav is playing his 50th Test match

India Nets Session

With 154 wickets in 49 matches, Umesh Yadav has created some reputation for himself in the longest format of the game. We all know he can bat at times at the death too, after he hit five consecutive sixes in a test once. Against the Kiwis in this test, Umesh Yadav is featuring in his 50th test match for India and if he creates an impact in this one, it will truly be a memorable one for him.

Being the only other pacer in the playing XI, the team will be looking up to him to guide them over the line.

Apart from this, Ajinkya Rahane needs three grabs to complete 100 catches in tests. Given the fantastic fielder that he is, we hope he crosses this landmark in this test that he is captaining.

