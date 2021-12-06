5 instances of a bowler ending up on the losing side after claiming 10 wickets in a Test

New Zealand’s left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history during the Mumbai Test against India, claiming all 10 wickets in the first innings. With the performance, he became only the third bowler to dismiss 10 batters in an innings in a Test match.

Ajaz carried on his impressive form in the second innings as well, picking up four of the seven Indian wickets to fall. With his fantastic effort in the Mumbai Test, Ajaz broke the record for the best bowling performance in a Test against India. The 33-year-old ended with figures of 14 for 225, bettering England legend Ian Botham’s 13 for 106 at the same venue in 1980.

Despite Ajaz’s heroics, New Zealand went on to lose the Mumbai Test by 372 runs as the Kiwis were bowled out for 62 in the first innings and 167 in their second.

Not just Ajaz: Bowlers whose memorable Test spells went in vain

Before Ajaz, a few other bowlers also ended up on the losing side despite claiming 10 or more wickets in a Test match. We take a look at five such instances.

#1 Jason Krejza (8/215 & 4/143) vs India - Nagpur Test 2008

Former Australian off-spinner Jason Krejza claimed 12 wickets during a Test against India at Nagpur in 2008. Incredibly, the performance came in his debut Test. India batted first after winning the toss and posted 441.

Krejza’s performance was similar to Ajaz’s in the Mumbai Test. He did not run through the line-up but picked up wickets through patience and perseverance, sending down 43.5 overs in the first innings and 31 in the second.

The offie clean bowled Virender Sehwag (56) and MS Dhoni (56) in the first innings and knocked over VVS Laxman (4) with a ripper in the second. It was Krejza who dismissed Sourav Ganguly for the last time in a Test match, sending him back caught and bowled for a first-ball duck.

Jason Krejza took 8/215 on debut for Australia against India in Nagpur on this day in 2008! this is the most expensive eight-wicket haul in Test history

Australia were set 382 to win the Test, but went down by 172 runs. Despite ending up on the losing side, Krejza walked away with the Player of the Match award in his debut Test appearance.

#2 Javagal Srinath (5/46 & 8/86) vs Pakistan - Kolkata Test 1999

Javagal Srinath claimed 13 wickets against Pakistan in the 1999 Kolkata Test.

Team India’s pace workhorse of the '90s, Javagal Srinath was in imperious form in the opening match of the Asian Test Championship in 1999. India reduced Pakistan to 26 for 6 after the visitors batted first. Srinath sent back Shahid Afridi, Ijaz Ahmed, Mohammad Yousuf and Azhar Mahmood cheaply to put India on top. A hard fought 70 from Moin Khan lifted Pakistan to 185.

Shoaib Akhtar then famously cleaned up Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar off consecutive deliveries and finished with four wickets as Pakistan restricted India to 223. Srinath bowled his heart out in the second innings and finished with eight wickets in 27 overs. However, a superlative 188* kept Pakistan ahead as they posted 316.

Ended up with a match haul of 1️⃣3️⃣/1️⃣3️⃣, the only ten-wicket haul of his career. It included 8/86 in the second innings👏



Ended up with a match haul of 1️⃣3️⃣/1️⃣3️⃣, the only ten-wicket haul of his career. It included 8/86 in the second innings

India were set 279 for victory, but despite an opening stand of 108 between VVS Laxman (67) and Sadagoppan Ramesh (40) crumbled to 232 all out. The match featured the controversial run-out of Tendulkar (9), who collided with Akhtar while attempting to complete a run. After a solid start, India ended up losing nine wickets for 98 runs.

