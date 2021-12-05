"Why can't we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?" - Simon Doull questions Ashwin's critics after Day 3 of India vs New Zealand Test

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull reckons seasoned India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a great bowler. He claimed that people who point out to disparity in his home and away records do so to suit their narrative.

Ashwin claimed 3 for 27 in New Zealand’s second innings of the Mumbai Test on Sunday to go with his 4 for 8 in the first. With two full days left, India need only five wickets to claim the second Test and the series. During his spell on Sunday, Ashwin became the first bowler to claim 50 Test victims in 2021 despite not featuring in the four Tests in England.

Hailing the 35-year-old, Doull termed his numbers as phenomenal and expressed surprise at critics questioning his greatness on the basis of his home and away records. Elaborating on the same, Doull told Dinesh Karthik during a discussion on Cricbuzz:

“Lot of people talk about Ashwin and how dominant he is at home. But there are so many bowlers around the world who have been in that exact place. Yes, his record away isn’t as good but so is the case with so many other bowlers as well. People try and find defects in numbers that suit their narrative. Why can’t we just celebrate a guy who is a great bowler?”

Describing Ashwin as one of the best spin bowlers in the world at the moment, Doull added in support of the offie:

“We have all had bowlers who have dominated at home. If you look at seam bowlers in New Zealand, they have dominated at home but haven’t been as good away. It is just part and parcel of the game we play.”

Playing in his eighth Test of the year, Ashwin has so far claimed 51 wickets at an average of 16.41 with three five-wicket hauls.

“He has got the skill to adapt, be versatile” - Dinesh Karthik on why Ravichandran Ashwin is special

Backing Doull, Karthik added Ashwin’s ability to adapt as per the situation and conditions, be it modifying his run-up or using the crease, is what makes him special.

Elaborating on the point, Karthik said:

“A great example about what Ashwin is was the Kanpur Test match. There was not much happening for the bowlers but the way he used the crease… he has got the skill to adapt, be versatile and, at the end of the day, still make the ball talk. What Ashwin is great at is that he is able to do various things in terms of the run-up, the loading, the action, etc.”

Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand. He has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 11.69 so far.

Edited by Sai Krishna