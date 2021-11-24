IND vs NZ 2021: India vs New Zealand Test series live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The India vs New Zealand Test series will get underway tomorrow morning at Kanpur's Green Park. The two nations met in a T20I series last week, where the Indian team emerged victorious by 3-0.

Indian fans will hope for a similar performance from the home side in the upcoming India vs New Zealand Test series. Captain Virat Kohli will not play in the Kanpur Test, but he will lead the home team in the second game of the India vs New Zealand Test series, scheduled to begin on December 3 in Mumbai.

Here's a look at the schedule for the India vs New Zealand Test series:

November 25-29: 1st Test, Green Park, Kanpur, 9:30 AM IST

December 3-7: 2nd Test, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 9:30 AM IST

India vs New Zealand Test series: Telecast Channel List in India

India and New Zealand battled in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final earlier this year, where the Blackcaps prevailed. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will be keen to avenge that defeat in the upcoming two-match series.

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the India vs New Zealand Test series:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Players to watch out for

As mentioned ahead, Virat Kohli will not play in the first Test of this series. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in his absence. Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is set to make his Test debut tomorrow. It will be interesting to see how Iyer performs.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be the bowler to watch out for from the Indian team. The off-spinner bagged 13 wickets in New Zealand's previous Test on Indian soil.

Kane Williamson and Mitchell Santner will hold the key to New Zealand's success. Williamson will have the onus of scoring the runs, while Santner will lead the spin attack.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee