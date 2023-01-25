IND vs NZ 2023: 3 records that Rohit Sharma broke during the 3rd ODI in Indore 

Rohit Sharma was on top of his game during India's 90-run win in the recently concluded third ODI against New Zealand. The match was played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian skipper, alongside youngster Shubman Gill, stitched a mammoth partnership of 212 runs for the opening wicket.

The two right-handers took the Kiwi bowlers to the cleaners in the first 26 overs and gave their team a terrific platform to build upon.

Rohit excelled in power-play overs in previous games as well, but was guilty of throwing his wicket away after getting starts. The 35-year-old put those questions to bed as he registered his first ODI ton in over 1000 days. His innings was laced with nine boundaries and six maximums.

After reaching his century in just 83 balls, he was dismissed two balls later when he tried to slog Michael Bracewell across the line.

Later in the innings, Hardik Pandya scored a half-century, which propelled the hosts to 385-9.

As the captain as well, Rohit had a great outing on Tuesday. Most of his decisions and bowling changes were well-timed, which helped India contain New Zealand's batters in the second innings.

The Men in Blue eventually won the match by 90 runs after bundling out the guests for 295.

Rohit Sharma shattered multiple records in the third ODI. Here is a compilation of the top three records broken by him in Indore.

#1 Rohit Sharma is now the Indian skipper with the most whitewashes in bilateral series

Having won five IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit Sharma has always been touted as a great captain. Since the modern-day legend became India's skipper in 2022, he has translated that success to ODIs as well, with the latest 3-0 win over New Zealand being another achievement.

The 3-0 series win over the Kiwis was Rohit's eighth successful whitewash as an Indian captain in international cricket. Due to this, he has surpassed Virat Kohli's record, who inflicted seven whitewashes during his tenure as the Indian skipper in bilaterals (series with a minimum of three matches).

#2 Rohit Sharma is now the batter with the joint-third most ODI centuries

Prior to the third ODI on Tuesday, Rohit Sharma's last ODI century (his 29th) came against Australia in Bangalore on January 19, 2020. After a long wait of three years, he dished out a special performance in Indore and finally scored his elusive 30th ODI hundred.

With his 30th ODI ton, Rohit has now become the batter with the joint-third-most one-day international centuries alongside Australian legend Ricky Ponting, who also smashed 30 ODI tons during his career.

Only Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46) have now scored more centuries than Rohit in 50-over cricket.

#3 Rohit Sharma is now the batter with the third-most sixes in ODI history

Rohit Sharma is a natural six-hitter [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Another milestone that Rohit Sharma reached on Tuesday is of smashing the third-most maximums in one-day internationals.

The 35-year-old had 267 ODI sixes before the dead rubber in Indore. However, during his 101-run knock, he clobbered six maximums which took his six-hitting tally to 273 in one-day cricket.

Rohit has now eclipsed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's record of 270 ODI sixes to become the batter with the third-most maximums in ODI history.

Only Shahid Afridi (351) and Chris Gayle (331) have scored more sixes than Rohit in ODIs.

