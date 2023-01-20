IND vs NZ 2023: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur pitch history and records

The second ODI of the three-match India vs New Zealand series will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. It will be the Indian team's first international home match at this venue.

In the past, Raipur's grand stadium has played host to IPL matches, Champions League T20 games as well as Road Safety World Series matches. Fans have turned out in huge numbers to watch the matches live at this stadium.

A packed house is expected for India's first home match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium. Since this stadium has not hosted any international matches before, here are some important numbers you need to know from the IPL matches played at this venue.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur records & stats

IPL matches played: 6

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches tied: 0

Highest team score: 164/5 - Delhi Daredevils vs. Pune Warriors, 2013

Lowest team score: 119/6 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Daredevils, 2015

Average 1st innings score: 146

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium Pitch Report

During the Road Safety World Series T20s played in September-October 2022, the deck in Raipur proved to be a good one for the batters. Teams batting first scored more than 170 in all three matches.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who has worked as a coach in domestic cricket, shared his opinion on the conditions in Raipur while speaking with ESPNCricinfo, saying:

"I am not expecting much aid for the spinners from the Raipur pitch. The ball is likely to skid on. The dimensions are quite huge actually, especially the side boundaries, perhaps it would be brought in a little. The large boundaries might favor the spinners. There might be help on offer for seamers upfront."

As it will be the first international match at the venue, both team captains may look to bowl first after wining the toss.

