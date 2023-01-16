IND vs NZ 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

After drubbing Sri Lanka 3-0, India will host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series, starting this week. The Blackcaps are coming off a 2-1 win in their previous ODI series against Pakistan. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

The Men in Blue toured New Zealand a couple of months ago for a three-match ODI series. New Zealand won that series 1-0.

The BCCI have named a much stronger squad for the upcoming series, compared to the one they sent under Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy for the ODIs against New Zealand in November 2022.

Before the series gets underway, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the three matches.

IND vs NZ ODI Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

1st ODI: January 18 - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

2nd ODI: January 21 - Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur.

3rd ODI: January 24 - Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

All three matches will start at 1:30 pm IST. The games will begin at 9:00 pm as per Wellington's time zone (GMT +13).

IND vs NZ 2023 telecast channel list in India

Tom Latham will captain New Zealand in the upcoming ODI series (Image: Getty)

The Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and stream the matches of this series in India. Fans can watch the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary.

The matches will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada commentary on the respective regional channels of the network.

DD Sports will broadcast the matches of the India vs. New Zealand series for free. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in all languages.

List of Telecast Channels for IND vs NZ 2023: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

