IND vs NZ: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 28 of T20 World Cup 2021

After an almost week-long break, the Indian cricket team will be in action in the T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India will play their second match against New Zealand on Sunday evening.

According to former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, the India vs New Zealand match is a virtual eliminator. Pakistan are six points ahead of both India and New Zealand in the standings. The Men in Green have almost confirmed their place in the semifinals. Both teams lost their opening matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 to Pakistan.

Since only two teams will make it to the semifinals from one group of the Super 12 round, either India or New Zealand will qualify when the two sides meet. Tomorrow's battle will also decide which team will finish second.

Before the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 match begins, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in the T20I arena.

IND vs NZ head-to-head stats

The T20I head-to-head record between India and New Zealand stands even at 8-8. The Black Caps initially dominated India in the shortest format of the game but the Men in Blue are currently on a 5-match winning streak.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, New Zealand lead India 2-0.

IND vs NZ: Numbers you need to know before Match 28 of T20 World Cup 2021

Rohit Sharma has scored the most runs for India in T20I matches against New Zealand. The Hitman has amassed 338 runs, with his highest score being 80.

Among current New Zealand T20 World Cup squad members, captain Kane Williamson has aggregated the highest number of runs (325) in T20I matches against India.

Ish Sodhi is the leading wicket-taker in India vs New Zealand T20I games. The India-born player has scalped 17 wickets while donning the New Zealand jersey against the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed ten Kiwi batters in his T20I career. He will be the player to watch out for in tomorrow's T20 World Cup 2021 match.

