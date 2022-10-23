IND vs PAK 2022: 2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their T20 World Cup thriller against Pakistan

Team India clinched a thrilling four-wicket win in a see-saw game against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, October 23 as they made a winning start to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli's stellar unbeaten 82 was the difference between the two sides, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya making important contributions as well. For Pakistan, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood scored fifties but Babar Azam's men crumbled at the death to concede the advantage.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke by India in their T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan.

#3 Mistake - Top order's tentativeness in the powerplay

Team India were well aware of the threat posed by Pakistan's pacers in the powerplay, having experienced it not just in last year's T20 World Cup but in the Asia Cup as well. However, with only 160 runs to chase, they failed to seize the initiative in the powerplay.

Yes, there was some movement on offer, but India were easily sucked into their shell. KL Rahul was dismissed for four while attempting a tentative prod outside off in a carbon copy of his wicket in the Asia Cup. Right from the first ball, Rahul seemed like he was only intent on surviving.

Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, put four runs of his own on the board before being sent back by a Haris Rauf outswinger. Suryakumar Yadav attempted to inject some intent into India's innings with a 10-ball 15, but even he was outfoxed by a Rauf delivery that climbed on him. SKY didn't play a convincing shot; he was attempting some sort of glide down to the third-man region.

The Indian top order, excluding Virat Kohli of course, failed to overcome their first challenge of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

#2 Masterstroke - Utilization of bouncers to great effect

India and Pakistan's first meeting in the 2022 Asia Cup clearly identified areas to exploit. Babar Azam and Co. were troubled by short-pitched bowling, with Hardik Pandya wreaking havoc in the middle overs.

In the T20 World Cup clash, India employed the same strategy to great effect, even though Pandya was taken for a few runs in his first two overs. Mohammad Rizwan was bounced out by Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar holding on at fine leg.

Shan Masood survived a close call as Ravichandran Ashwin's slowness across the turf handed him a reprieve off Mohammad Shami before back-of-a-length deliveries from Pandya removed both Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in the 14th over.

Then, India produced a hugely important breakthrough in the 17th over. Arshdeep executed a well-directed bouncer against Pakistan's finisher Asif Ali, with the Men in Blue making the most of the batter's well-documented issues against the short stuff.

#1 Mistake - Usage of spinners

While India used bouncers to great effect, the same can't be said about their spinners. Rohit Sharma used 16 overs of pace on a quick MCG wicket, and while that strategy can't be faulted, the four overs of spin weren't at opportune times.

Axar Patel came into the attack in the 12th over, up against a well-set Iftikhar and Masood. The former took him for three sixes, making it clear that the left-arm spinner should've been brought in much earlier, perhaps shortly after the end of the powerplay. Ashwin's three overs weren't at a time when he could attack and produce wickets either, slightly negating the usual role of a frontline spinner.

India opted to play Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal, and the smart move paid off. However, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions need to utilize their two finger-spinners better.

