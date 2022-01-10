"It will not be in the team's interest if Hanuma Vihari is made to sit out" - Reetinder Sodhi feels Ajinkya Rahane should be dropped for 3rd Test

Reetinder Sodhi feels it will not be in the Indian team's interest if Hanuma Vihari is made to sit out the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

Vihari, who played the Johannesburg Test as a replacement for Virat Kohli, gave a decent account of himself in both innings of the encounter. However, with the Indian captain fit and available, and Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara also scoring half-centuries in the New Year's Test, the team management has a tricky selection call ahead to make.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi was asked about his preferred changes in the batting lineup. He responded:

"I will stick my neck out. The pivotal role Hanuma Vihari played in the last match, it will not be in the team's interest if he is made to sit out. I agree that Ajinkya Rahane has hit form, but it is a semblance of form."

Virat Kohli's coach Rajkumar Sharma also concurred with Sodhi's views. He reasoned:

"I will also go with Sodhi that India should go with Vihari. The team management should take a big decision here. Ajinkya Rahane scored a half-century and is a fantastic batter, but seeing the present form and the way Vihari batted, I think he should definitely get a place in the XI."

In the pre-match press conference, Virat Kohli lauded Rahane and Pujara's batsmanship in the Johannesburg Test and highlighted that the duo's experience is invaluable. In such a scenario, Vihari is likely to make way for the Indian skipper.

"Hanuma Vihari will have to sit out" - Saba Karim

Hanuma Vihari will be distinctly unlucky if he is made to sit out

However, Saba Karim feels that both Rahane and Pujara will hold on to their spots in the playing XI. He explained:

"I feel there will be forced changes. Because Virat Kohli is coming back, I feel Hanuma Vihari will have to sit out. The sort of reports that are coming, the approach that was seen and the statements Rahul Dravid has given, it means Pujara and Rahane will be given a chance again."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter also picked Ishant Sharma as Mohammed Siraj's likely replacement. Karim said:

"In the bowling, I feel Ishant Sharma should be given a chance in place of Mohammed Siraj. Other than that, I am not expecting any other changes."

Kohli has confirmed that Siraj is not fit enough to play the third Test. He has also mentioned that the team management is yet to take a final call on his replacement.

