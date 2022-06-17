IND vs SA 2022: 3 Indian players who expressed disappointment at not being picked for South Africa and Ireland series

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia later this year, the Indian team will play multiple bilateral series. The selectors decided to rest the main players for the ongoing series against South Africa and the upcoming series against Ireland.

Players like Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan, who have performed well in the IPL over the last two years, earned call-ups to the Indian squad. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Sanju Samson were recalled to the national team after their fantastic performances in the league.

Unfortunately though, not all top performers in the IPL received a place in the Indian squad for the two series. Since they did not get the opportunity, some players took to social media and posted different reactions to their non-selection.

On that note, we will look at the three players who were seemingly upset after not seeing their names in the Indian team.

#1 Rahul Tewatia posted a two-word tweet after being ignored for the Ireland tour

Rahul Tewatia came into the spotlight during IPL 2020 when his all-round brilliance helped the Rajasthan Royals win multiple matches. He became a well-known player after he smashed five consecutive sixes off Sheldon Cottrell's bowling in a match between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Tewatia moved to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 and won his maiden IPL trophy. The left-handed batter held his nerves in tense situations and guided the franchise to the win in multiple matches. He impressed fans with his finishing skills in run-chases.

Last year, Tewatia was named in the Indian squad for the home series against England, but he could not make his debut. He was subsequently dropped and is yet to be recalled. Now, after being ignored for the Ireland tour, Tewatia wrote on Twitter:

"Expectations hurts."

#2 Former Indian U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw posted a motivational quote on Instagram

Prithvi Shaw was a part of the Indian squad that played against Sri Lanka last year. He did a great job for the Delhi Capitals in the subsequent IPL matches, but the team management has not given him another chance to play for the country.

While Tewatia was disappointed after his non-selection, Shaw posted a motivational quote from Sai Baba, which read:

"Don't give up! Your miracle is on the way."

#3 Nitish Rana posted a tweet after his non-selection

Nitish Rana @NitishRana_27 🧿 Things will change soon Things will change soon 🇮🇳🧿

Along with Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana turned up for the Men in Blue in the series against Sri Lanka last year. Rana has been one of the top performers for the Kolkata Knight Riders over the previous few IPL seasons.

He performed decently in IPL 2022, scoring 361 runs at a strike rate of 143.82. Rana had understandably expected his name to be present in the squad for the ongoing series against South Africa.

However, the selectors did not pick him. Remaining optimistic despite the heartbreak, Rana wrote on Twitter:

"Things will change soon."

