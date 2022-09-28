IND vs SA 2022: 3 reasons why Ravichandran Ashwin must be part of India's playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin's prowess as a bowler and the fact that he's a pivotal cog in India's lineup across formats requires no reiteration. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner has adapted to formats seamlessly like none other and, unsurprisingly, is part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Before that, of course, the Men In Blue will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match T20I series at home. It is worth noting that the Proteas were in India in June this year, with the five-match T20I series drawn at 2-2.

Ashwin was not part of the series as he was rested along with many others after a hectic IPL season. With the first T20I against South Africa set to take place at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, September 28, there's a case for the Men In Blue to field the veteran spinner.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why India must play Ashwin in the T20Is against South Africa.

#1 Game time ahead of the T20 World Cup

Ashwin last featured for India in their Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan earlier this month. He had to warm the benches during the rubber against Australia, with Yuzvendra Chahal starting as the lead spinner.

While the off-spinner seems to be a back-up at this point in time, his defensive bowling skills are invaluable in the shortest format.

The clock is ticking towards the T20 World Cup and with this in mind, giving the likes of Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishabh Pant some game time against South Africa would make prudent sense.

#2 South Africa have several left-handed batters

Ashwin prizing out left-handed batters is as simple as a stroll in the park. At least, that's how the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ace has made it seem over time.

South Africa's starting XI could see Rilee Rossouw join Quinton de Kock and David Miller as left-handed batting options. De Kock in particular has shown susceptibility against off-spin, striking at just 116.21 in all T20s against off-spinners. Rossouw's strike rate against off-spin in all T20s stands at 110.23.

A clear horse-for-course reason for India would be to unleash their frontline off-spinner right from the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

#3 The worrying returns of Yuzvendra Chahal

This has been a factor of concern for a good period of time now. Chahal, who was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad last year, has made the cut this time around. But a string of expensive spells have put his form under the scanner.

It might come across as a knee-jerk reaction if Chahal, who had a decent outing against Australia in Hyderabad, were to make way for Ashwin. But the Indian management might want to consider this as an option, with Axar Patel doing incredibly well himself.

Mind you, Ashwin and Axar could exploit the bounce on offer in Australia owing to their height come the T20 World Cup. It is a tantalizing combination to ponder over and India might want to give it a trial run.

