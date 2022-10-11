IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's comfortable win in the third ODI 

In what was their last international game before the T20 World Cup 2022, India came up with a resounding performance to beat South Africa in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11).

The brilliance of the Indian white-ball squad was on full show throughout the series, as the second-string team recovered from behind to capture the three-match series by 2-1.

After batting first for the third consecutive time, South Africa endured a horrid time in the middle as they were skittled out for a paltry 99 runs in 27.1 overs.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj continued his good form with the ball as he bagged two wickets inside the powerplay, while Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed chipped in with two wickets each as well. To wrap up the South African tail, Kuldeep Yadav claimed a fantastic 4/18.

Chasing a small target of 100 runs, the hosts looked in a hurry to finish the game as Shubman Gill produced some glorious shots in his 57-ball 49. During the chase, the Men in Blue lost a bit of momentum as they lost three wickets.

However, Shreyas Iyer (28*) continued his stellar run as he whacked three boundaries and two sixes, including a match-winning maximum to steer India to a famous seven-wicket victory.

The lopsided match saw a slew of records get broken. Let's take a look at three particular records that were broken over the course of the contest.

#3 South Africa registers their lowest total against India in ODI cricket

South Africa were unable to reach triple digits

A remarkable bowling performance by the Indian bowlers saw them restrict South Africa at just 99 in 27.1 overs. This is now South Africa's lowest-ever ODI total against the Men in Blue.

Their previous lowest score against India was back in 1999 in Nairobi when they were bowled out for 117 in 48 overs.

Overall, South Africa's 99/10 on Tuesday is now their fourth-lowest score in 50-over cricket.

#2 India now have the biggest win (by balls remaining) in IND-SA ODIs

Men in Blue secured a record victory

After bundling out the visitors for a paltry 99, the hosts chased down an undemanding target of 100 runs with seven wickets and as many as 185 balls remaining.

Consequently, this is now the biggest win of all the ODI bilaterals between India and South Africa in terms of balls remaining. India held the previous record as well when they beat the Proteas with 177 balls remaining at Centurion in 2018.

#1 India now have the joint-most international wins across formats in a calendar year

Rohit Sharma and Co. are having a great run

With their commendable series-clinching triumph in Delhi, India have now equalled Australia's record for the most international wins across formats in a single calendar year.

The Men in Blue have now won 38 international matches so far this year, going past their own record of 37 wins in 2017. India matched Australia’s tally of 38 wins in 2003 where Ricky Ponting’s men won 30 ODIs and eight Tests.

India began 2022 with with five straight defeats in two Tests and three ODIs against the Proteas away from home. Since then, however, they have won five ODI bilateral series - against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and now South Africa.

They have also won a record 23 T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

