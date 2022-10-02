IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that can be broken during the 2nd T20I

To seal the ongoing IND vs SA 2022 series, India will look to trounce South Africa in the second T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday (October 2). The Rohit Sharma-led unit won the opening T20I by eight wickets on Wednesday.

With the T20 World Cup just two weeks away, the ongoing series against visiting South Africa is a warm-up for the big event.

However, just as India were hoping to nail down the team lineup before the ICC tournament, Jasprit Bumrah's injury added to the mounting uncertainty.

Having said this, the two remaining fixtures will provide India with opportunities to try out different bowlers and choose their preferred bowling combination for the marquee event.

South Africa, on the other hand, will hope for a better outing in the second T20I given how poorly they performed in the previous encounter. The Temba Bavuma-led side will be rearing to leave their mark and give the hosts a run for their money on Sunday.

The match in Guwahati offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3 David Miller needs just 56 more runs to become the first South African to register 2000 T20I runs

1st T20 International: IND vs SA 2022

David Miller, the most experienced player in the South African lineup, has been a vital member of his side for over a decade now.

Heading into the second T20I in the IND vs SA 2022 series, the southpaw is on the verge of becoming the first-ever South African to register 2000 T20I runs.

Miller, who currently has 1944 T20I runs to his name, requires just 56 more runs to reach the landmark.

The Protea unit will hope Miller can unleash himself in the upcoming T20I and reach his personal milestone quickly.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav needs just 24 more runs to score 1000 T20I runs for India

Suryakumar Yadav will look to pile on more runs in the 2nd T20I of the IND vs SA 2022 series

Perhaps India's most valuable and consistent batter currently, Suryakumar Yadav, has been on a purple patch of late. The Mumbai lad has been toppling records for fun and could set another one on Sunday.

Suryakumar, who currently has 976 T20I runs in 30 innings, needs just 24 more runs to become the third-fastest Indian to pile up 1000 T20I runs.

While Virat Kohli (26 innings) was the fastest Indian to breach the 1000-run mark, KL Rahul reached his 1000 T20I runs after 29 innings.

It is astonishing to know that Suryakumar began the year with only 244 T20I runs to his name, and since then he has seen a meteoric rise in his career.

#1 Team India can win their first T20I series against South Africa at home

1st T20 International: IND vs SA 2022

With only one win away, team India stand a chance of winning the elusive IND vs SA 2022 series on Sunday.

The Men in Blue, who won the first game in Thiruvananthapuram in convincing fashion, will aim to repeat their heroics in Guwahati as well.

Interestingly, Team India have never defeated South Africa in a T20I series at home.

India have hosted a T20I series against the Proteas thrice previously. Out of those three, South Africa won the series once, while the other two rubbers ended in draws.

