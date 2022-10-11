IND vs SA 2022: 3 records that can be broken during the third ODI in Delhi 

In what will be a series-clinching finale, India and South Africa are set to lock horns in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). Both teams will be vying to win the series, which is presently knotted at 1-1.

South Africa, who are playing the series with their first XI team, won the first ODI in Lucknow with impressive all-round performances.

In the subsequent game in Ranchi, India's batting exploits were tremendous, leading them to a stunning victory. Shreyas Iyer hit 113* off 111, while Ishan Kishan registered his best ODI knock of 93 runs, coming in just 84 balls.

The hosts will be aiming to continue with their superb performance from the last game, while South Africa will be wanting to give their best and showcase their prowess in the national capital.

The third ODI offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3 Shubman Gill can become only the second Indian to score 500 ODI runs this year

Shubman Gill has had a terrific start to his ODI career [Credits: Getty]

While Shubman Gill failed to deliver in the first two fixtures for India, the talented opener can achieve a personal milestone on Tuesday as he could become only the second Indian to score at least 500 runs in ODIs this year.

With 481 runs in just eight innings, Gill requires just 19 runs to reach the landmark. Gill is India's second-highest run-getter in ODIs so far this year, with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan leading the charts with 559 runs in 15 games.

#2 India can seal their sixth ODI bilateral series win against South Africa

India v South Africa - 2nd One Day International [Credits: Getty]

With the series leveled at 1-1, Team India have a clear chance of winning their third ODI and sealing a remarkable series win in Delhi.

If the Shikhar Dhawan-led manages to trounce the Proteas on Tuesday, it will mark India's sixth ODI bilateral series win over the Rainbow Nation.

So far, India and South Africa have faced each other in 12 ODI series, with the African nation having an edge over the Men in Blue with six wins. India, on the other hand, have managed to win five bilaterals. A five-match 50-over series between the two nations ended as a draw in 2005.

#1 Shreyas Iyer on the verge of becoming Indian player with most ODI runs after first 30 innings

India v South Africa - 2nd One Day International [Credits: Getty]

India's hero from the last game, Shreyas Iyer, has shown a remarkable level of consistency for the Men in Blue. He has done well in most of the opportunities he has had, especially this year.

So far, in 29 ODI innings that he has played, the Mumbai lad has amassed 1271 runs at an average of 47.07 and a strike rate of 98.07.

With his phenomenal ODI numbers, Iyer is on the verge of achieving a personal landmark as he is set to become the Indian with the most runs after the first 30 ODI innings.

The current record for amassing the most runs after the first 30 innings is held by Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 1231 runs. Hence, even if Iyer fails to score a single run on Tuesday, he will reach the milestone successfully.

