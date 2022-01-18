Can Ruturaj Gaikwad translate prolific domestic form into international success?

635 runs in IPL 2021, 259 runs at a strike rate of 149.71 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (SMAT), four centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in unbelievable form with the bat over the last few months. The prolific Maharashtra batter, who will turn 25 this month, has literally forced the Indian selectors to pick him for the ODI series against South Africa.

It was next to impossible for the selectors to ignore his exceptional exploits with the willow. The youngster made his T20I debut for India during the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka in July last year. However, the one-dayers in South Africa, if he gets a chance, will be his first big test on the international stage.

Gaikwad might have to wait for his opportunity though. With veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan being picked in the squad for the South Africa series, he is likely to open with skipper KL Rahul. Even in the middle order, the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are set to retain their respective spots.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener might only come in if there are injury concerns in the batting. Alternately, he could be drafted in for the final ODI if India clinch the series by winning the first two matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in India’s World Cup 2023 plans?

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah admitted that it is very important to have a vision for the 2023 World Cup. He also stated that the think tank will try and give enough chances to new talent to prove their worth as they work towards "Mission 2023".

Gaikwad should undoubtedly be in the top spot on the list of players who must be tried out, keeping the 2023 World Cup in mind. The sooner this is done, the better for Indian cricket and the youngster himself.

India suffered during the previous World Cup in 2019 because they couldn’t settle on a batting unit till the last moment. The decision to drop Ambati Rayudu and pick Vijay Shankar ended up being one massive fiasco. India were so ruffled by the time the semi-final against New Zealand was played, they decided to promote an unprepared Dinesh Karthik following a top-order batting collapse.

They had no ready back-ups. Once in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan was injured early in the tournament, the team management decided to move KL Rahul up the order. And while he did score decent runs, he never looked in any kind of rhythm as he was a stop-gap arrangement for the role.

India cannot afford to repeat their mistakes from 2019 in 2023. Opening is one area they definitely need to have suitable back-ups for. Rohit Sharma will be 36 next year while Dhawan will turn 37 towards the end of 2022. Both have had their fair share of injury and fitness concerns. There is no guarantee that they will be available for the 2023 World Cup, which will be played in front of home crowds.

India would love both Rohit and Dhawan to be fit and in form, but they need to prepare for the worst-case scenario as well. And this is exactly why Gaikwad must get enough chances to prove his mettle.

Why Gaikwad is special

The Maharashtra batter has produced stellar domestic performances

If he goes get an opportunity at the international level in the near future, Gaikwad has got the ingredients in him to succeed. He has the rare gift of being able to score at a quick pace even while playing classical strokes. His ability has been evident over the last two seasons in the IPL, particularly in the 2021 edition, where he was able to score freely without resorting to slogging.

Gaikwad is also a very good timer of the cricket ball, who can clear the field with ease even while not trying to hit the ball too hard. He is a rhythm player who, once in the zone, is difficult to dislodge. While the youngster has achieved tremendous feats in domestic cricket of late, it would be foolhardy to assume that he would be an instant success in international cricket.

Playing on the big stage offers a challenge of a completely different level and Gaikwad will be well aware of the same. The IPL experience and domestic success should come in handy as he looks to establish himself on the international stage. But Gaikwad must ensure that, when the opportunities come his way, he is ready to grab them.

Fame can be very fickle and, in Indian cricket, it doesn’t take long for a player to go from the next big thing to the forgotten one. Gaikwad is a special talent no doubt and India cannot afford to lose him.

High praise from chief selector

How highly Gaikwad is rated became clear from the praise he earned from chief selector Chetan Sharma after being picked in the ODI squad for the South Africa series. Sharma said:

"Look, absolutely (he has) got the opportunity at the right time. He was in the T20 team and also now he is in the ODI team, wherever his place can be made, selectors are thinking he will go and do wonders for the country… He is doing well and he is rewarded for that.”

Can Gaikwad repay the faith shown in him? We should know pretty soon.

