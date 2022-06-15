IND vs SA 2022: Hits and flops as India makes a comeback and wins the 3rd T20I 

In what was a do-or-die game for India, they put up a remarkable performance and won the third T20I against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday. The victory has kept them alive in the five-match series, which South Africa lead 2-1.

After losing the toss for the third time in a row, India were put into bat on a good batting surface. While Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 off 35) got his team off to a flier, Ishan Kishan (54 off 35) played second-fiddle. However, the visitors pulled things back and restricted India to 179-5 in their 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa kept losing wickets regularly and never had any control of the game. Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 20) and Harshal Patel (4 for 25) starred with the ball for India. South Africa were bundled out for 131 with five balls remaining. On that note, let's look at the hits and flops from the third India vs South Africa T20I.

#4 Flop - Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Rassie van der Dussen

Since his superlative knock in Delhi, Rassie van der Dussen hasn't been able to replicate his heroics in the subsequent two matches for South Africa.

While he was outdone by an inswinging delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second T20I, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who got the better of him on Tuesday.

The right-hander came to the crease just after the end of the powerplay. His stay was only four balls long as he edged a leg-spinner from Chahal in the seventh over. The ball spun sharply and bounced before Pant pounced on it. Van der Dussen's dismissal saw South Africa reeling at 40/3.

The night proved to be a forgettable one for him as he also dropped a catch of Pant at deep backward point in the first innings.

#3 Hit - Ruturaj Gaikwad (India)

While he was a flop in the first two games, Ruturaj Gaikwad made a strong statement in the third T20I. Gaikwad, who was under the scanner for his mediocre performances on the international stage, gave India a flying start and went on to register his maiden T20I fifty.

A natural timer of the ball, the 25-year-old played some exquisite shots and stamped his authority right from the beginning. With the help of seven boundaries and a couple of sixes, Gaikwad scored 57 runs in 35 balls.

The highlight of his innings came when he clobbered speedster Anrich Nortje for five consecutive boundaries.

Against the run of play, Gaikwad perished to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. After a 97-run stand for the opening wicket, the right-hander got out at the halfway mark.

#2 Flop - Avesh Khan (India)

Avesh Khan

For the third game running, Avesh Khan failed to garner any wickets for India in the ongoing series. The right-arm pacer began the series by leaking 15 runs in his very first over and ended the game with figures of 0/35. In the previous game, Avesh gave away just 17 runs from three overs, albeit without any wickets.

On Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh-born pacer again went wicketless and was tackled rather easily by the Protea batters. In the first 12 overs of the innings, Avesh bowled just a single over.

This meant that the remaining three overs which Avesh bowled were against lower-order batters and tailenders. Despite that, the 25-year-old leaked at least one boundary in each of his overs and lacked potency.

With two great talents in Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik waiting in the wings, the Indian team management might ponder including either of the young pacers at the expense of Avesh in the next game.

#1 Hit - Yuzvendra Chahal (India)

Yuzvendra Chahal

While Harshal Patel took four wickets with his variations, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who broke the back of the South African batting unit.

Much like Gaikwad, Chahal was also under the pump for not contributing enough in the first two games. The tweaker, however, made a confident comeback by getting three crucial wickets for the Men in Blue. Chahal bowled with more flight and spun a web around the opposition batters.

After leaking just two runs in his first over inside the powerplay, Chahal dismissed Van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius in his next two overs. The right-arm spinner was then brought back by Pant to dismiss the man-in-form Heinrich Klassen. Chahal didn't disappoint and outfoxed Klassen with a flighted delivery.

For his match-winning 3/20, Chahal was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

