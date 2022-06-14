IND vs SA 2022: Predicting top 3 run-getters for the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa

After facing two comprehensive defeats, India will look to get back to winning ways when they meet South Africa for the third T20I. The high-profile encounter will be played at the Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Tuesday.

The Rishabh Pant-led side haven't performed as per their potential in the opening two games. They couldn't finish out a run-fest in Delhi before running out of gas in the second game in Cuttack.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda

Can Rishabh Pant and Co make a comeback against the Proteas?

Let us know in the comments



#IndianCricketTeam #southafricacricket #INDvSA It's Matchday!Can Rishabh Pant and Co make a comeback against the Proteas?Let us know in the comments It's Matchday! 😍Can Rishabh Pant and Co make a comeback against the Proteas?Let us know in the comments✅#IndianCricketTeam #southafricacricket #INDvSA https://t.co/ucjSjLp134

South Africa, on the other hand, have been admirably cohesive and have also been complemented by their skipper Temba Bavuma's luck at the toss. While Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller were the heroes in the opening game for them, Heinrich Klassen proved to be the standout performer on Sunday.

Ahead of today's important clash, we take a look at three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the third T20I.

#3. Rishabh Pant (India)

Rishabh Pant is yet to fire with the bat in this series (Credit: BCCI)

Playing his first T20I series as skipper, Rishabh Pant is already under the pump for some of his captaincy decisions in the first two games.

However, with his fearless approach to the game, we expect Pant to let his bat talk and lead his troops from the front in the upcoming fixture. The flamboyant left-hander looked in fine touch in the first game, where he scored 29 off 16, including two boundaries and as many sixes.

Pant would be determined to do well against a well-rounded South African bowling lineup and overcome India's middle-order woes.

#2. Heinrich Klassen (South Africa)

Heinrich Klassen was the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I (Credit: BCCI)

Heinrich Klassen, who made his way into the Proteas team due to an unfortunate injury to Quinton de Kock, marshaled his side to a famous victory on Sunday.

Klassen played a match-winning knock of 81 runs off 46 balls, including seven boundaries and five sixes. While he was effective against the pacers, he took the Indian spinners to the cleaners and didn't let them settle.

The visitors will hope Klassen continues his merry run against the Men in Blues, against whom he has now scored 173 runs in four games at a strike rate of 184.04.

#1. Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan during the 2nd T20I (Credit: BCCI)

Ishan Kishan has been India's best batter in the series so far. Where his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled, Kishan has made full use of his opportunity and has provided India with express starts.

The left-handed batter was India's highest run-getter in Delhi, where he amassed 76 runs off 48 deliveries, including 11 boundaries and three maximums.

In the subsequent game, Kishan again looked dangerous. While he got out after making 34, he took just 21 balls and batted at a strike rate of 162 — which was also the best strike rate for any Indian batter on that day.

Kishan, who is currently the series' leading run-scorer, is expected to put the South African bowlers under pressure once more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far