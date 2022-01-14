"This is not my job" - Virat Kohli ducks question on the future of Rahane and Pujara; says selectors will decide

Team India’s Test captain Virat Kohli refused to give his opinion on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane’s future, stating the selectors will take a call on the two senior batters.

Pujara and Rahane had yet another poor series in South Africa as the visitors lost the three-match series 2-1. While the former scored 124 runs at an average of 20.67, the latter managed 136 runs at 22.67.

Questions are being raised over the decision to play both out-of-form batters in the wake of India’s latest series loss in South Africa. At a press conference following India’s defeat in Cape Town on Friday, Kohli was asked about what the future holds for Pujara and Rahane. He replied:

“Obviously, the batting has let us down in the last two games when we needed to step up. There is no running away from that. (On Pujara, Rahane) I cannot sit here and talk about what’s going to happen in the future. You’ll probably have to speak to the selectors about what they have in mind because this is not my job.”

However, the skipper continued to back the struggling duo and added:

“As I said before and I will say again, we will continue to back Cheteshwar and Ajinkya because of the kind of players they are, what they have done in Test cricket for India over the years, playing crucial knocks. In the second Test as well, you saw that important partnership in the second innings, which got us to a total that we could fight for. What the selectors have in mind, I cannot comment on that sitting here.”

One of the few bright spots for India with the bat in the Cape Town Test was the second-innings performance of Rishabh Pant. He scored a brilliant 100* in India’s total of 198. Hailing Pant for the knock, Kohli said:

“It was a high-quality knock given the conditions and the situation and the kind of bowling that was on display. That’s the talent he possesses and it’s up to him to keep learning from the mistakes that happen. We understand what he can do for the team on a regular basis. He is a special talent and can do special things. Tremendous knock. One of the better hundreds I have seen.”

While Pant scored 100* in India’s second innings, Kohli’s 29 was the next best score. The visitors lost their last six wickets for 46 runs as Pant was left stranded at one end.

“Everyone knows that they haven’t quite stepped up” - Virat Kohli on batting failure

Asked about the lack of application shown by the middle order, particularly in Cape Town, the Indian skipper stated that the batting unit as a whole let the team down. The 33-year-old stated:

“When we say batting line-up, we obviously add the lower-middle order also to it. It’s not just focusing on five guys. It’s till No. 7, potentially No. 8 as well, to make sure we get the runs required. Everyone knows that they haven’t quite stepped up and put in the performances that would have driven us into a more dominating position. Collectively, we lost too many wickets in one session.”

India began the Test series in South Africa on a high with a 113-run triumph at Centurion but lost by seven-wicket margins in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

