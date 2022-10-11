IND vs SA 2022: What happened the last time India played an ODI in Delhi? 

India and South Africa will face off in the third and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday (October 11). The encounter is expected to be a high-octane one as both teams will be looking to seal the series, currently tied at 1-1.

South Africa, who are contesting the series with their full-fledged squad, won the opening ODI on the back of an all-round performance in Lucknow.

In the next game in Ranchi, India were incredible with their batting efforts to script a remarkable victory. Shreyas Iyer (113*) scored a match-winning ton, while Ishan Kishan returned with his best ODI knock of 93 runs.

So far, India have played 20 ODIs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 12 and losing seven. One of the fixtures against Sri Lanka in 2009 was washed out due to rain.

The pitch in Delhi has historically been on the slower side, with the ball keeping low. Slow bowlers and spinners benefit from the ball gripping and coming onto the bat a little slower than usual.

However, in the last couple of years, the pitch has changed its nature and has become kinder to batters. Moreover, given how small the ground is at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, runs can be expected in full flow as well.

India lost their last ODI game in Delhi against Australia

India v Australia 5th ODI at Delhi in 2019

Australia enjoyed a fantastic white-ball tour of India in 2019, led by Aaron Finch, winning the T20I series 2-0 before staging a terrific comeback to capture the ODI series 3-2.

With the five-match series leveled at 2-2, Delhi hosted the series finale, which was also India's last ODI game at the venue.

Usman Khawaja continued his imperious run in the series with an excellent century after Australia chose to bat first. The left-handed opener struck a 106-ball 100, laced with ten boundaries and two sixes.

India are all out for 237 - Australia win by 35 runs and take the ODI series 3-2 after being 2-0 down!



Australia win in Delhi to complete a stunning series comeback! India are all out for 237 - Australia win by 35 runs and take the ODI series 3-2 after being 2-0 down!

With Khawaja's top-notch innings and Peter Handscomb's 52, Australia were placed comfortably at 175 for one in the 33rd over and set for a kill in slog overs. However, the script was changed for the hosts as they leaked only 97 runs in the last 17 overs, restricting the Aussie to a modest total of 272/9.

In reply, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan early, while Rohit Sharma played cautiously to score 56 off 89 balls. Rohit, who hit a patient and crucial half-century, was the sole batter to have kept the charge going while others, including Virat Kohli, failed to stay at the crease for long.

Following Rohit's dismissal, the Indian batters faltered as they played rash shots, which reduced India to 132 for 6 in 29th over. However, Kedar Jadhav (44 off 57) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (46 off 54) stitched a 92 run partnership for the seventh wicket to give the home side a glimmer of hope.

Unfortunately, the Men in Blue lost both settled batters in consecutive deliveries which sealed the match and the series for Australia.

In the end, India managed to score just 237 runs in their 50 overs and lost the game by 35 runs. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the wrecker-in-chief for the Kangaroos, picking up a magnificent 3/46.

Khawaja was adjudged the Player of the Match for his superlative ton in the first innings

