IND vs SA 2023: Kingsmead, Durban pitch history and T20I records

Kingsmead will host the first T20I of the India vs South Africa series tonight. The venue hosted the famous Super 8 clash between India and South Africa in T20 World Cup 2007, where the Men in Blue registered a handsome victory to knock the home side out of the competition.

16 years later, India and South Africa are set to clash at the same venue in a T20I match. The squads of the two nations have changed completely. The pitch in Durban has also changed a bit, with batters enjoying a lot more success.

Before the first T20I of the India vs South Africa series gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Kingsmead.

Kingsmead, Durban T20I records and stats

The pitch in Durban has been excellent for batting in T20Is. In five out of the 17 T20Is played on this ground, the teams batting first have finished with a total of more than 190. The first-innings score has been less than 150 in four matches only.

Teams batting first and second have achieved equal success at this venue. Here are some other stats you should know from the previous matches played in Durban:

Matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches tied: 1

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 226/6 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2023

Lowest team total: 73 - Kenya vs. New Zealand, 2007

Average first innings score: 160

Kingsmead, Durban pitch report

The pitch report for the first T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcasted a few minutes before the toss takes place. Generally, the pitch on this ground has been good for batting.

Earlier this year, Durban hosted three T20Is between South Africa and Australia, where the visiting team scored heaps of runs. The Indian batters will be excited to play at this venue.

Kingsmead, Durban last T20I match

Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in the last T20I hosted by Durban. It happened on September 3, 2023. The Proteas were impressive with their efforts to post 190/8, with Sean Abbott picking up four wickets for the touring party. Chasing 191, the Aussies chased down the total in 17.5 overs, thanks to a 48-ball 91 from Travis Head.

13 wickets fell in that South Africa vs Australia match, with pacers taking eight of them, while the batters hit total 26 sixes in 37.5 overs.

Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: South Africa 190/8 (Donovan Ferreira 48, Sean Abbott 4/31) lost to Australia 191/5 (Travis Head 91, Bjorn Fortuin 2/36) by 5 wickets.

