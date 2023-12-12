IND vs SA 2023: St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch history and T20I records

The second T20I of the India vs South Africa series will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha tonight, December 12. The opening T20I of this series was abandoned due to rain. There is a slight chance that tonight's game produces no result as well.

St George's Park has hosted only three T20Is before. The highest first innings score at this venue is 179. It will be interesting to see how the wicket plays in tonight's match.

Before the second T20I between India and South Africa begins, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Gqeberha.

St George's Park, Gqeberha T20I records and stats

The pitch at this venue is not the easiest for batting. It will not be a flat track, but if the batters execute their plans well, they can score big on this ground. Back in 2020, Quinton de Kock played a fantastic knock of 70 runs against Australia at this venue.

Here's a list of some important stats which fans should know ahead of the T20I in Gqeberha:

Matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 179/6 - South Africa vs. New Zealand, 2012

Lowest team total: 146/6 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2020

Average first innings score: 169

St George's Park, Gqeberha pitch report

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I pitch report will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss happens. Generally, the wicket in Gqeberha has helped the batters and bowlers equally.

Fast bowlers have received some help from the conditions at this venue in the past. Back in 2007, Dale Steyn bowled a dream spell of 4/9 against West Indies in a T20I match hosted by St George's Park.

St George's Park, Gqeberha last T20I match

South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs in the last T20I played at this venue. The Proteas scored 158/4 in 20 overs, riding on a 70-run knock from Quinton de Kock. In reply, the Aussies could only reach 146/6 in their 20 overs.

Nine sixes were hit in that T20I match between South Africa and Australia. 10 wickets fell in two innings, with pacers bagging nine of them. Here's a short summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: South Africa 158/4 (Quinton de Kock 70, Kane Richardson 2/21) beat Australia 146/6 (David Warner 67*, Lungi Ngidi 3/41) by 12 runs.