IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

After the successful completion of the T20I series, India will lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting on Thursday, October 6 in Lucknow.

India will enter the series after bagging the T20Is 2-1 against South Africa. The Men in Blue haven't retained any players from the T20I series for the 50-over format as they have left for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, and Mukesh Kumar are the new faces in the squad and are yet to make their ODI debuts.

South Africa, on the other hand, have announced a similar squad for the ODI series as well. Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the side in the three-match series. After losing the T20I series, they will hope to turn the tables and bag the series this time around.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi and Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host the ODI series.

IND vs SA Head-to-head record in ODIs

The two sides have met against each other on 87 occasions in the ODI format, with India winning 35 of them. South Africa have won 49 encounters. Only three matches ended without a result.

IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, October 6

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI, 1.30 pm

Sunday, October 9

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI, 1.30 pm

Tuesday, October 11

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, 1.30 pm

One can follow Sportskeeda's live commentary of the IND vs SA ODI Series here.

Where to watch IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the IND vs SA ODI Series:

India: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan: Ten Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

UK: Sky Sports

USA: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Cricket

New Zealand: SkySport

IND vs SA ODI Series 2022: Squads

India

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Deepak Chahar.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

