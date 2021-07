IND vs SL 2021: 3rd ODI players list and umpires

India will look to climb further on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table when they face off against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo today.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss for the first time this series and elected to bat first. The visitors are handing out as many as five debuts - Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson, Rahul Chahar and Krishnappa Gowtham. Navdeep Saini has also been named in the Indian playing XI.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have made three changes to the team which almost leveled the series in the second ODI. Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanindu Hasaranga miss out, with Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis and Praveen Jayawickrama making their respective first appearances of the assignment.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Squads and Playing XIs

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

India's playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Umpires and Match Facts

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Ruchira Palliyaguruge

Third Umpire: Raveendra Vimalasiri

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sai Krishna