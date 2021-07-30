IND vs SL 2021, 3rd T20I: Top 10 hilarious memes from the India vs Sri Lanka match

India lost the final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka, thereby losing the series by a scoreline of 1-2. The Islanders started as the favorites to win the last two T20I matches as India had lost nine players from their original squad due to unforeseen circumstances.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya contracted the COVID-19 virus, while eight other Indian cricketers were adjudged to have been in close contact with him. As a result, India had to play with an imbalanced match squad, featuring five batsmen and six bowlers.

The Indian cricket team gave a fight to Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the series, but they could not replicate the same performance in the series decider. India's inexperienced batting lineup crumbled against the Sri Lankan bowling attack. The visitors managed only 81 runs in their 20 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav emerging as the highest run-scorer.

A target of 82 runs was never going to trouble Sri Lanka in their home conditions. The in-form Dhananjaya de Silva played an unbeaten knock of 23 runs, while Wanindu Hasaranga and Minod Bhanuka added 30 runs to the total as Sri Lanka won by seven wickets.

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar was the only Indian player who impressed the fans with his performance in the third T20I. Chahar picked up three wickets in the Sri Lankan innings to try to keep the Men in Blue's slim hopes alive. However, the bowlers did not have enough runs to defend.

Best memes from the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka

While the Indian cricket team had a forgettable night in Colombo, fans were quite active on social media during the third T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series. They shared some hilarious memes on the social media platforms, and here are the ten best ones.

