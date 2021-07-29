Ind vs SL 2021: Ecstatic Devdutt Padikkal hopes for better result in 3rd T20I

It was a dream come true for young Devdutt Padikkal as he made his much-anticipated India debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

It wasn't the start he or India would have hoped for as they lost a thriller. The hosts won with two balls to spare and the third T20I now promises to be a humdinger.

The left-handed batsman took to Instagram to express his happiness. He posted a few images and captioned them:

"A feeling that is hard to put into words. Started dreaming of this moment as a 9 year old boy and here I am 12 years later fulfilling that ambitious childhood dream of representing my country 🇮🇳💙 Not the result we wanted on the day but we go again today💪🏾"

You can view the post below:

Devdutt Padikkal and India will hope for a better outing

Padikkal, on his part, scored 29 off 23 balls and was dismissed for trying to play the sweep. He will look for a better outing on Thursday (July 29) in the final T20I of the series.

Despite Shikhar Dhawan (40), Ruturaj Gaikwad (21) and Devdutt Padikkal (29) getting off to starts, they struggled to spin as India slumped from 1/49 to 4/114. Sanju Samson faltered yet again and was dismissed for seven.

India eventually ended with 132 for 5 in their 20 overs. The chase ended with a thriller as Dhananjaya de Silva (40 off 34) steered the hosts home.

Speaking about his debut innings, Devdutt Padikkal said:

"It was a little bit sticky and we had to make sure that we had to bat through as we had a batter short. We wanted to put a competitive total on the board and we have a strong bowling attack, will look to defend. This is a par score but we will have to bowl and field well . Making the debut is a special feeling. Everyone is excited about this opportunity."

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava