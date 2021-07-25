IND vs SL 2021: "I would love a bit more consistency, especially in bowling" - VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has called for more consistency in the Indian team, especially in the bowling department, ahead of the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Colombo.

The management stunned a few after handing five debut caps in the 3rd ODI on Friday. Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Krishanappa Gowtham and Rahul Chahar debuted in the third game, which India lost by three wickets.

In his column in TOI, VVS Laxman wrote that India needed to give longer ropes to its cricketers ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“I am not saying this in hindsight or by the result (India lost the third ODI), but I was a bit surprised by the amount of changes made to the Indian XI for the final ODI,” VVS Laxman wrote.

“Okay, there is a lot of talent within the team and a lot of the rookies got attention, but I would have liked a little more consistency, especially in the bowling department," he added.

Yuzvendra Chahal-Kuldeep Yadav need more games under their belt: VVS Laxman

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Team India are currently auditioning for a couple of vacant spots in the T20 World Cup squad. With first-choice players in the UK for the five-match Test series, the Sri Lanka series has given youngsters a chance to impress selectors for the global T20 event.

Despite that, VVS Laxman believes cricketers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav should get more games to get into rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“Someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs overs under his belt to reach maximum pace, as was obvious in the first two games. He would have done better with another 8-9 overs before the game. T20I series, which is all the more important because it is India’s last outing in this format before the World Cup at the end of the year, “Laxman wrote.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back together after 2019 World Cup game against England. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2021

"I also believe Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav should have played the last game (third ODI) and extended their good run, because penetrative spin in the middle overs has been a bit of a problem in white-ball cricket for a little while," felt Laxman.

