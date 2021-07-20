IND vs SL 2021: India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI

Shikhar Dhawan's fearless new-look Indian cricket team will look to seal the three-match series when they face off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, July 20.

Having won the opening game by seven wickets in comfortable fashion, India don't need to make too many changes to their playing XI. The Men in Blue will look to seal the series and then try out new players in the third ODI.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Here is India's predicted playing XI for the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw

The Delhi Capitals' opening combination carried their Indian Premier League form into the international arena as both Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan excelled in the series opener.

While Shaw struck nine boundaries in his aggressive 43 and walked away with the Man of the Match award, Dhawan anchored the run-chase and finished on an unbeaten 86. Both batsmen will look to keep their form going in the second ODI.

Middle Order: Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson

Suryakumar Yadav

Ishan Kishan received a surprise promotion to No. 3 in the first ODI and made the most of the rare opportunity. He rode his luck in some stages of his innings and was dropped on the long-on boundary, but made the Sri Lankan bowlers pay by scoring a fifty on debut. The southpaw should keep his place at No. 3.

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 31 in the first ODI, taking on the Sri Lankan spinners with ease and appearing awfully comfortable for a man making his debut. The stylish right-hander could receive a promotion in the batting order.

Would it be harsh to drop Manish Pandey after just one match, especially since he scored 26? Definitely. But with Sanju Samson now available for selection, India might be keen to give the young wicket-keeper some much-needed gametime. Samson is on the back of a promising Indian Premier League campaign with the Rajasthan Royals and finally seems ready for the rigors of international cricket.

India might still keep their faith in Pandey, but most fans want to see Samson in action.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya bowled more than two overs on the trot for the first time since returning from back and shoulder injuries, sending down 30 balls and picking up one wicket. He will slowly work his way back to full bowling fitness on this tour.

The elder Pandya, Krunal, bowled an exceptional 10-over spell, conceding only 26 runs and scalping the wicket of Sri Lanka vice-captain Dhananjaya de Silva. The all-rounder will look to continue in the same vein.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav

The leader of the attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, was the only Indian bowler who didn't pick up a wicket in the series opener. The pacer seemed a bit rusty, and an improved death-bowling performance would give both him and the Indian team some confidence heading into the T20I series and the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Deepak Chahar took two crucial wickets in the middle overs in the first ODI, using changes of pace and cutters to deceive the Sri Lankan batsmen. The pacer will want to offer some more penetration with the new ball.

India's returning wrist-spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav impressed greatly in the first ODI. Chahal and Kuldeep collected two wickets each by bowling teasing lengths and enticing the opposition batsmen into big shots. With the pitch in Colombo expected to slow down, the pair could continue their good start to the series.

