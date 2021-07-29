Ind vs SL 2021: Is time running out for Sanju Samson in T20Is?

Sanju Samson's T20I scores read 19 (24), 6 (2), 8 (5), 2 (5), 23 (15), 15 (10), 10 (9), 27 (20) and 7 (13) so far in his career. What is to be noted is that in the nine matches, he's not registered a single 30+ score. His strike rate has been rather unimpressive as well.

His outing in the first T20I against Sri Lanka looked promising as he stroked his way to a fluent 27, but was castled after failing to read a Wanidu Hasaranga delivery.

It was a freak dismissal on Wednesday (July 28) for the second T20I. In the 17th over, Samson went down the track to Akila Dananjaya. The spinner saw him coming and shortened his length.

In his attempt to stretch and block, he only ended up squeezing the ball between the bat and pad. Unfortunately for him, the ball rolled backward and ended up hitting the stumps.

Perhaps Krunal Pandya testing positive for COVID-19 and in the process ruling himself and his close contacts was an opportunity for Samson to make his case as the backup reliable keeper in the squad.

However, it has been a case of either squandering starts or just falling prey pretty early.

So is time running out for Sanju Samson?

The third T20I will be crucial for Sanju Samson's India career

The Kerala batsman was a precocious talent and there was never a doubt in his abilities. His sublime timing, clean hitting and ridiculously enchanting strokeplay were present for the world to see when he walked out to bat for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

His form was so impressive that Samson was named skipper ahead of the 2021 edition, and he celebrated with a ton in a humdinger of a chase against the Punjab Kings. They may have lost the match by a close margin, but did enough to merit a place in the squad traveling to Sri Lanka.

A quick look at Sanju Samson's dismissal chart in T20Is shows he's been out caught more. In his nine matches so far, he's been bowled just once, castled twice and has been caught six times.

Sanju Samson has been caught six times in his nine-match T20I career

Which eventually is a question of erratic timing of his shots or plain erring in his judgment of shot selection.

In many ways, it could be argued that a fit Ishan Kishan would have been preferred as the first-choice gloveman any day considering his recent run in the Indian blue.

That said, Samson has one more chance on Thursday (July 29) to play a role that would throw him a longer rope as far his India career goes. Should he strike a few runs in the final game and carry over that form to the UAE for the remainder of the IPL, he will have an outside chance of making the squad for the T20 World Cup.

But can Sanju Samson do that? Only time will tell.

