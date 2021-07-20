IND vs SL 2021: Kasun Rajitha age, height, hometown and ODI stats

Pace bowler Kasun Rajitha returned to the Sri Lankan playing XI for the second ODI against India at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. Rajitha replaced left-arm fast bowler Isuru Udana, who looked out of touch in the first ODI.

Many fans will remember Kasun Rajitha for his Man of the Match-winning performance on his T20I debut against India.

Playing his first T20I against the Men in Blue in Pune in 2016, Rajitha bowled a spell of 3/29, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lankan fans will hope for a similar performance from their right-arm fast bowler in Colombo today. Before Kasun Rajitha bowls his first delivery in the second ODI against India, here are some facts you need to know about the Sri Lankan pacer.

Kasun Rajitha age

Kasun Rajitha was born on June 1, 1993. As of July 20, 2021, the right-arm fast bowler is 28 years and 49 days old.

Kasun Rajitha height

Kasun Rajitha is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall. The pacer's height in meters is 1.70 m.

Kasun Rajitha hometown

Kasun Rajitha was born in Matara, Sri Lanka. He has represented the Badureliya Sports Club in the domestic arena.

Kasun Rajitha ODI stats

Kasun Rajitha is yet to score a single run in ODI cricket

The ongoing ODI match between India and Sri Lanka marks Kasun Rajitha's 10th appearance for the Sri Lankan cricket team in the 50-over format. In his nine ODI matches so far, he has scalped nine wickets.

The right-arm fast bowler has been a little expensive in ODIs. Rajitha's economy rate is 6.44. He is also yet to take a three-wicket haul in his ODI career.

The 28-year-old played against India in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage. He returned with figures of 1/47, dismissing Rohit Sharma in that match.

