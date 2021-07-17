When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka ODI series? 

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will begin this Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Keeping the COVID-19 travel restrictions in mind, all matches of the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will be played at the same venue.

This 3-match series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. While India have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup being the hosts of the tournament, Sri Lanka need some points from the upcoming series to improve their position in the Super League standings.

At the moment, India is in ninth position, whereas the islanders hold the 12th position in the table. If the home side wins the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series in Colombo, it can enter into the Top 8 of the standings.

📽️Indian white ball tour of Sri Lanka 2021 #SLvIND 🏏 pic.twitter.com/4rStZAiYaG — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 14, 2021

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series:

1st ODI - July 18, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

2nd ODI - July 20, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

3rd ODI - July 23, 3:00 PM IST, Colombo

Sony LIV to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the visitors in the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series (Image Courtesy: SLC)

Sony Pictures Sports Network has the rights to telecast the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series in India. Fans in India can enjoy this series in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary. DD Sports will air the three ODI matches between India and Sri Lanka for free.

Catch all the #LIVE action of #TeamIndia limited overs tour of Sri Lanka 🏏 starting from July 18 on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/vNpw1f8J9R — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) July 16, 2021

Live streaming of these matches will be available on Sony LIV. Meanwhile, fans in the US can watch the series on Willow TV.

India: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming), DD Sports

The US: Willow TV

