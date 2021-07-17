IND vs SL 2021: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

Team India will return to action at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo when the Men in Blue lock horns with Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series on Sunday, July 18. Both Asian teams are in the bottom half of the points table right now.

While India holds the 9th rank with 29 points to their name from two series, Sri Lanka are in the 12th position, having earned 13 points from three series. The upcoming three games are crucial for the Islanders as a defeat in the series against India will make their road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 even more challenging.

Sri Lanka will have home advantage in the series against India. The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been great for batting. India has fond memories of playing on this ground as the Men in Blue scored 375/5 in an ODI match here in 2017.

With India and Sri Lanka set to battle at the R Premadasa Stadium, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous ODIs played at this venue.

Stadium name: R Premadasa Stadium

City: Colombo

ODI matches played: 131

Matches won by teams batting first: 71

Matches won by teams batting second: 50

Matches with no result: 10

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs India, 2009

Highest team score: 375/5 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team score: 86 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run chase: 288/5 - India vs Sri Lanka, 2012

Average run rate: 4.83

Average 1st innings score: 241

What happened in the previous India vs Sri Lanka ODI match at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo?

Virat Kohli scored a century in the previous India vs Sri Lanka ODI match at R Premadasa Stadium

India and Sri Lanka met at R Premadasa Stadium in the final match of their ODI series in 2017. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5/42 helped the visitors restrict Sri Lanka to 238 runs in the first innings. Lahiru Thirimanne scored a fifty for the hosts.

Chasing a modest target of 239 runs, Virat Kohli's century made sure that India won the match in 46.3 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten on 110 off 116 and Kedar Jadhav supported him with a half-century.

