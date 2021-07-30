IND vs SL 2021: "Lucky to play cricket in this situation" - Rahul Dravid on the troubles of long quarantine

Rahul Dravid was appointed as the coach of the Indian team for the Sri Lanka tour as Ravi Shastri is currently with the Indian contingent in England. India won the ODI leg but lost the three-match T20I series 2-1.

This loss brought the Sri Lanka tour to an end for the Indian team and they can finally go back home. Dravid gave his take on the long quarantine and mental struggles faced by the players and the management.

"It's not been easy. It's been almost 45 days for us. We have played only six matches in those 45 days. For a variety of reasons, the tour got postponed. The Sri Lankan boys picked up COVID after their series against England," said Rahul Dravid during the post-match media conference when asked about the struggles of being a part of the bio-bubbles.

#TeamIndia fought hard but Sri Lanka win the T20I series decider by 7 wickets to clinch the series 2-1.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/E8MEONwPlh #SLVIND pic.twitter.com/EvAdXKH080 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

The bio-bubbles have been draining for the players. There have been various incidents of players backing out of tournaments as they cannot take the mental stress of being in a bio-bubble.

The tour of Sri Lanka was indeed a tough one for the Indian team. Hard quarantines for long periods and barely playing any games does not do good for any side. Rahul Dravid acknowledged this and credited the boys for giving their best.

"Credit to all the boys for the way they maintained their spirit," said Rahul Dravid

The Indian team faced even more trouble when Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. This meant that the virus had entered India's bio-bubble and could have been forced into isolation. However, after the players tested negative it was revealed that the series would continue. However, a total of eight Indian players were forced into isolation.

This is what the sport is all about! 🤜🤛#SpiritOfCricket pic.twitter.com/LilIqAIeK1 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2021

"It's been challenging, it's not been easy. The boys have been in quarantine. They have been in the bubbles, in the ground and in the hotel. Even in the hotel, they were allowed to be in only certain parts of the hotel. Credit to all the boys for the way they maintained their spirit," said Rahul Dravid.

Despite all these struggles, India did not back out of the last two T20Is. They had only five batsmen available and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was batting at number six. Even though they lost the series, they have been credited for giving their best. Rahul Dravid also acknowledged this and said that he was proud of the boys. The Indian team will now be seen in action on August 4 when the series against England begins.

