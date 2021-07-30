IND vs SL 2021: Sandeep Warrier's selection over R Sai Kishore was shocking, says Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has expressed surprise at India's decision to play pacer Sandeep Warrier instead of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore for the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The former pacer said the playing conditions in Colombo and the situation of the series both warranted a spinner in the team.

Sandeep Warrier made his international debut as a replacement for Navdeep Saini, who sustained a shoulder injury during the 2nd T20I. The latter didn't bowl a single over in the game before walking off in the 19th over, clutching his left shoulder.

"Navdeep Saini didn't play and Warrier got a chance. He played for KKR in the IPL this year and has done decently in domestic cricket in terms of average and strike rate as well. But if you have to outright win a decider, then don't you need an outright spinner like Sai Kishore considering the conditions? That didn't happen. Navdeep Saini is a player who has been in your scheme of things, someone who is also playing in and out of Test and ODI matches. You brought in a seamer who isn't that much in your scheme of things. That's a bit shocking to me," Nehra remarked in an interaction with Cricbuzz.

Ashish Nehra also observed that Shikhar Dhawan didn't use Saini's services in the 2nd T20I. He said the decision suggested India valued spinners more on this wicket and have now contradicted themselves by bringing Sandeep Warrier here.

"By not bowling Navdeep Saini [in the previous T20I], he got injured very late in the game you showed that two fast bowlers are enough and you want more from your spinners. Here, I am only talking about winning the game and not about trying a new player or the set process," Nehra stated.

How did Sandeep Warrier's debut pan out?

Sandeep Warrier got perhaps the worst possible match situation on debut. India, forced to play just five batsmen, could only put up a paltry total of 81 in their first innings. The right-armer bowled three wicketless overs in the long-lost defense at a cost of 23 runs.

He started with defensive lines and lengths in his first over and went for just 2 runs. But the batsmen adjusted to his plot and punished the short and wide deliveries for boundaries and crucial doubles.

Rahul Chahar was the only wicket-taker for India. He returned brilliant figures of 3-15 in his four overs but the lack of support for the leg-spinner allowed Sri Lanka to rumble to a comfortable seven-wicket win.

