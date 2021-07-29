IND vs SL 2021: “Still hopeful of Sanju Samson doing well, he has the ability” - Aakash Chopra backs under-fire wicketkeeper-batter

Former Team India opener Aakash Chopra has backed struggling Sanju Samson to come good in the deciding T20I against Sri Lanka. According to Chopra, Samson and captain Shikhar Dhawan will hold the key to India’s batting in the third and final T20I on Thursday.

Sanju Samson was dismissed for just seven off 13 deliveries in the second T20I on Tuesday, marking yet another failure for the youngsters at the international level. The Kerala batsman has a highest T20I score of 27 after nine games.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel though, Chopra threw his weight behind Sanju Samson and opined that he has the talent to succeed on the big stage. Chopra stated:

“Shikhar Dhawan needs to keep playing in the sensible manner that he has been doing. I am still hopeful of Sanju Samson doing well. I know he is not batting at the position that he is comfortable at. Sanju Samson has only played nine matches. You have expectations from those players who, you know, have the capability. Sanju Samson has that ability to perform. He is comparatively more experienced compared to the others, may be not at the international level but definitely in the IPL. He has been playing the IPL for a long time and is even the captain of a franchise (Rajasthan Royals). I have high hopes from him.”

Chopra added:

“Dhawan and Sanju Samson will be the pillars of the batting lineup in the final T20I. What the others like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana score will be a bonus. If Dhawan and Sanju Samson take India to a par score, then you never know what can happen. This Sri Lankan team doesn’t know how to cross the finish line. Even in the second T20I, they got stuck a bit.”

Sanju Samson was dismissed in bizarre fashion in the 2nd T20I

Sanju Samson was dismissed in strange fashion in the second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday.

In the 17th over of the innings, Sanju Samson jumped down the track to spinner Akila Dananjaya. The bowler shortened his length on spotting the batsman’s movement. Samson stretched out to block the delivery but was unsuccessful and the ball squeezed in between the bat and pad, rolled backwards and hit the stumps.

Sanju Samson was brutally trolled on social media following his failure. Team India ended up posting only 132 for 5 on the board while batting first and lost the game by four wickets.

Sri Lanka win 🎉



We are going to a decider! Sri Lanka defeat India by 4 wickets and level the series 1-1! 🙌



Scorecard: https://t.co/W6dz9WwkJl#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/yskfhARMQp — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 28, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar