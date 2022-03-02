IND vs SL 2022: 3 Indian players to watch out for in the Test series

The stage seems to be perfectly set for Virat Kohli to march out for his 100th Test match during the India vs Sri Lanka series. The first match between India and Sri Lanka will be open to spectators, who will be allowed to fill the PCA Stadium at 50% capacity.

Rohit Sharma will lead the side for the first time in Test cricket. Despite being brushed aside in the T20I series, Sri Lanka will be a tricky opposition in the Test series. They have experience in the mix and will aim to be at their absolute best.

Welcome to the 100-Test club Virat Kohli. Team India greats share their thoughts on Virat Kohli's landmark Test, his achievements & the impact he's had on Indian cricket.

We take a look at three Indian players to watch out for in the India vs Sri Lanka Test series.

3) Hanuma Vihari

Will Hanuma Vihari finally get a long rope in home conditions?

Hanuma Vihari has been with the side for a very long time, but he has only been used in overseas conditions when the team has needed an extra batter. However, with both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara being axed, this series could be the time Vihari finally gets a run in India.

Vihari could be the perfect replacement for Cheteshwar Pujara at number 3. He relies a lot on defence and playing the waiting game. Vihari's strike rate is 42.66 in 11 Tests and 48.74 in 99 first-class cricket. He could be the perfect player to walk in after Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

2) Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is fit and raring to go

Injuries have followed Shubman Gill since the World Test Championship final. He was slotted in to bat in the middle order during the South Africa tour, but could not make an impact.

KL Rahul was injured just before the Kanpur Test and that forced the management to open with Gill. However, he is being looked at as an option in the middle-order and this series could be his chance.

There are a lot of expectations from Gill as he looks to be a decent Test batter. In 33 first-class matches, he has scored his runs with an average of 56.56 and a strike rate of 69.8. As a matter of fact, GIll has played 44 of his 57 first-class innings as an opener. However, in the upcoming series, Gill could slot in the middle order.

1) Mohammed Siraj

Siraj is expected to be a potent force with the ball.

India has decided to move on from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj should now take the role of the third seamer in the side. He will be the ideal partner to Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj's growth in Test cricket and he will be expected to deliver in home conditions. In 12 matches, Siraj has picked up 36 wickets at an average of 29. He understands Indian conditions and has been a potent force in domestic cricket. This series will test his mettle and his performances will be closely observed.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar