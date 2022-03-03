IND vs SL 2022: 4 Indian cricketers who made their Test debuts after Virat Kohli but have already retired

Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match for the Indian cricket team when they take on Sri Lanka from Friday onwards in Mohali. The former Indian captain has represented the nation in 99 Tests so far, scoring 7,962 runs at an average of 50.39.

Kohli has scored 27 centuries, seven double hundreds and 28 fifties in his Test career. His highest score is 254, while the right-handed batter has smashed 894 fours and 24 sixes in his Test career so far.

Speaking of Virat Kohli's career, the Delhi-based player made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011. Quite a few players debuted after him, but very few could cement their spot in the Indian team like Kohli. Some of them have already hung up their boots.

Ahead of the former India captain's100th Test match, we will look at the four Indian players who started their Test careers after Kohli but have already retired.

#1 Pankaj Singh

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Pankaj Singh played two Test matches for India in 2014

Pankaj Singh made his Test debut for India during the 2014 England tour. Singh achieved a lot of success in domestic cricket for Rajasthan. Courtesy of his fine performances, he was selected for the England series where he played two matches.

Singh could not make much of an impact in the pace-friendly conditions. The right-arm fast bowler picked up two wickets at an average of 146. He did not get a chance to play international cricket after that tour. Singh retired from all formats of cricket in July last year.

#2 Vinay Kumar

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Vinay Kumar played only Test match for the Indian cricket team

Another right-arm fast bowler on the list is Vinay Kumar. The Karnataka pacer made his Test debut in 2012 against Australia in Perth. He returned with figures of 1/73 in the only Test innings of his career.

Kumar performed well in domestic cricket but never represented India in Tests again. He called it a day on his career in February 2021.

#3 Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha is the only player on this list to make his Test debut under Virat Kohli's captaincy. The wicket-keeper batter played his only Test match in August 2015 against Sri Lanka. He scored 56 runs in that game, where India won by 117 runs.

However, Ojha never made it to the Indian playing XI again. The team management preferred Wriddhiman Saha, Parthiv Patel and Rishabh Pant ahead of him. Ojha retired in February 2021.

#4 Stuart Binny

Stuart Binny started his Test career under MS Dhoni and played his last Test under Virat Kohli. The former Indian all-rounder made his debut against England in 2014. He played six Tests for the country, aggregating 194 runs and picking up three wickets.

His last Test appearance came in 2015 against South Africa. Unfortunately, he did not get a chance to bat in that game because of rain. Only 81 overs of play was possible where South Africa got all out for 214 runs, while the Virat Kohli-led outfit was 80/0. The all-rounder bowled an economical spell of 3-2-1-0 in his last Test.

Binny announced his retirement from all formats of cricket in August last year.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava