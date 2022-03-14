IND vs SL 2022: 5 records that were created during the pink-ball Test in Bengaluru

The pink-ball Test of the India vs Sri Lanka series is in the history books. India maintained their undefeated record in home day/night Test matches with a comprehensive win against the Sri Lankan side.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium hosted a pink-ball Test for the first time ever. India won the toss and decided to bat first. The home team scored 252 runs in the first innings riding on Shreyas Iyer's fifty. In reply, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 109 runs.

India set a 447-run target for the visitors by scoring 303 runs in the second innings. Despite Dimuth Karunaratne's ton, Sri Lanka lost the game by 238 runs.

Multiple records were broken during the pink-ball Test between India and Sri Lanka. We look at five of them.

#1 Shreyas Iyer became the first Indian to score two fifties in a pink-ball Test

Shreyas Iyer won the Player of the Match award in the second Test against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter scored 92 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a 67-run knock in the second innings.

Courtesy of those two half-centuries, Iyer joined Darren Bravo, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in an elite group of batters to have scored two fifties in the same pink-ball Test.

#2 Rishabh Pant broke Kapil Dev's record for the fastest Test fifty by an Indian player

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant won the Man of the Series award for his 185 runs in the two games against Sri Lanka. Pant missed out on a well-deserved century during the Mohali Test.

While he could not score a ton in Bengaluru, Pant scored a fifty off just 28 balls, shattering Kapil Dev's record (30 balls) for the fastest Test half-century by an Indian player.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian player to take a five-wicket haul in five different continents

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Overall the fourth bowler after Graham McKenzie, Jason Gillespie and Dale Steyn.

#INDvSL Jasprit Bumrah is the first Indian bowler to take a match winning Test five-wicket haul in all five continents (Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas, Oceania).Overall the fourth bowler after Graham McKenzie, Jason Gillespie and Dale Steyn. Jasprit Bumrah is the first Indian bowler to take a match winning Test five-wicket haul in all five continents (Asia, Africa, Europe, Americas, Oceania).Overall the fourth bowler after Graham McKenzie, Jason Gillespie and Dale Steyn.#INDvSL

Jasprit Bumrah became the fourth bowler after Dale Steyn, Jason Gillespie and Graham McKenzie to register a five-wicket haul in five different continents.

Bumrah has bagged a five-wicket haul in India (Asia), South Africa (Africa), Australia, England and West Indies (Americas).

#4 Ravichandran Ashwin became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the World Test Championship

The ICC initiated the World Test Championship in 2019 to breathe new life into bilateral Test cricket. New Zealand won the inaugural WTC and the second edition of the tournament is currently underway.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the first bowler to complete 100 wickets in WTC matches earlier today. Ashwin played a vital role in India's win by scalping six wickets in Bengaluru.

#5 Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to win the Man of the Series award in Tests

As mentioned ahead, Rishabh Pant was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 185 runs in the two matches of the India vs. Sri Lanka series. Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to accomplish this feat in the longest format of the game.

Many great wicket-keepers have represented India in Tests before Pant but none could win the Man of the Series award.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar