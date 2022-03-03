"He will have to wait" - Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has picked his Indian XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka starting on March 4 in Mohali.

Team India will go with a slightly new-look batting lineup in the Test series against the Lankans. While the veteran duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped, KL Rahul has been ruled out due to an injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Shubman Gill is unlikely to get a chance to bat at No. 3. He observed:

"Two big slots are vacant because Pujara and Rahane are not there. I doubt Shubman Gill can get a chance at No. 3. He will get it in the longer run. I feel he is a No. 3 player and not an opener. But at this point in time, I think he will have to wait."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari to bat at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively but acknowledged that the team management might go the other way round. Chopra elaborated:

"Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari - quite obvious, you will go with six batters in which one will be Rishabh Pant. I will go with Shreyas at No. 3 but the team might play Hanuma at No. 3. I want to play Shreyas at No. 3, Hanuma stays at No. 5, where he is."

Aakash Chopra also shared the rest of his batting lineup. He said:

So Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer - I am keeping him at No. 3, Virat Kohli at No. 4, I am going with Hanuma Vihari at No. 5 and I am playing Rishabh Pant at No. 6."

The Indian think tank is likely to prefer Iyer and Vihari ahead of Gill for the middle-order spots at the moment. The only debate might be on the duo's batting positions.

"I will go with two spinners only" - Aakash Chopra

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be fit for the Mohali Test

Aakash Chopra wants Team India to field just two spinners in the playing XI. He reasoned:

"At No. 7, I have got Ravindra Jadeja. If Ashwin is available, then Ashwin. If he is not available, then Jayant Yadav. I will go with two spinners only, whether Ashwin is available or not because it will not be a rank turner, it is winter time and the pitch will not crumble in Mohali."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Bumrah said "Ashwin is shaping well, he is batting, bowling and fielding - looking good for the first Test". Bumrah said "Ashwin is shaping well, he is batting, bowling and fielding - looking good for the first Test".

The 44-year-old concluded by naming the three pacers he would like to go with. Chopra stated:

"I want to play three fast bowlers which includes Mohammed Shami - welcome back because we have not seen you for a long time, you are being kept slightly away from white-ball cricket but this is your area. Along with him will be Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj."

Aakash Chopra's Indian XI for the 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Edited by Sai Krishna

