IND vs SL 2022: Playing XI of greats who have played 100 or more Tests for Team India

Virat Kohli is all set to play his 100th Test for Team India from Friday onwards against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The former Indian captain will become the 12th player from the country to achieve this feat.

In the longest format of cricket, Kohli has scored 7,962 runs at an average of more than 50. He has smashed seven double centuries and 27 hundreds in his Test career so far, with his highest score being 254.

Ahead of Kohli's 100th Test, we will form a playing XI comprising the Indian players who played 100 or more Tests before him.

Openers - Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag played 103 Test matches for Team India

The legendary duo of Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag will open the innings for this team. Gavaskar played 125 Tests in his career, aggregating 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12, registering 34 tons.

His opening partner in the team, Virender Sehwag, played 103 matches in whites for India, scoring 8,503 runs at an average of 49.43. Sehwag is the only member of this team to have scored a triple century.

Middle Order - Rahul Dravid (WK), Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman

Rahul Dravid is currently the head coach of Team India

This team has a stellar batting lineup as the likes of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will shoulder the middle-order responsibilities.

Dravid and Tendulkar are the two most-capped Indian cricketers. The former played 163 Tests for the nation, while the latter donned the Indian jersey 200 times in Tests. The duo of Dravid and Tendulkar scored a total of 29,186 runs in Test cricket. Tendulkar registered 51 centuries while Dravid scored 36 tons.

Dilip Vengsarkar represented India in 116 Tests between 1976 and 1992, scoring 6,868 runs, including 17 tons and 35 half-tons.

Current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has aggregated 7,212 runs in 113 Tests, with his highest score being 239. Meanwhile, VVS Laxman amassed 8,781 runs at an average of 45.97 in 134 Tests.

All-rounder - Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev is the sole all-rounder in this team. The former Indian captain turned up for the nation in 131 Test matches, scoring 5,248 runs and picking up 434 wickets.

Dev registered 23 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls for Team India. He also scored eight centuries and 27 half-centuries. These numbers highlight why many consider him the greatest all-rounder of all time.

Bowlers - Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble and Ishant Sharma

Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble will lead the team's spin attack. Both spinners crossed the 400-wicket milestone during their Test careers.

While Kumble finished his career with 619 wickets, Harbhajan dismissed the opposition batters 417 times while playing for Team India. Both bowlers also managed to score over a thousand runs in their Test careers.

Ishant Sharma will share the fast-bowling responsibilities with Kapil Dev. Sharma played his 100th Test for Team India last year against England. So far in his career, the veteran pacer has played 105 Tests, picking up 311 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee