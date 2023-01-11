IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that were broken during the 1st ODI 

Courtesy of a clinical all-round performance, Team India managed to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the opening ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. With the win, the hosts have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

The Men in Blue scored a staggering total of 373/8 in their 50 overs after being given the opportunity to bat first. Virat Kohli was the star with the bat after Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave them a strong start by scoring 83 and 70 runs, respectively.

The former Indian skipper scored his 45th ODI century before being dismissed for a well-made 113 off 87 balls.

It was always going to be a difficult target for visitors. Opener Pathum Nissanka did well for his 80-ball 72. However, a flurry of wickets saw Sri Lanka reeling at 206/8 after 38 overs.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka played a blinder of an inning for his 108* off just 88 balls. However, it all went in vain as Sri Lanka could only score 306/8 in their innings.

The first ODI also saw a slew of records broken in Guwahati. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that were broken during the opening match between India and Sri Lanka.

#1 Umran Malik bowled the fastest ball ever in international cricket for India

India's highest wicket-taker in the game (3/57), Umran Malik created history with his speed against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The tearaway Jammu and Kashmir pacer recorded the fastest-ever ball bowled by an Indian bowler in international cricket when he sent down a 156 kmph thunderbolt during the 14th over of the innings. It was fuller in length and around off-stump delivery, which the Sri Lankan batter Charith Asalanka punched through the covers for a couple.

With his 156 kmph ball, Umran surpassed his own record, which he set when he bowled a 155 kmph ball six nights ago in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

#2 Rohit Sharma is now the second-fastest Indian to reach 9500 ODI runs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a great outing after returning from a thumb injury in the opening ODI. With his aggressive intent early on, he stamped his authority on the Lankan bowlers and scored a solid 67-run 83.

En route to his 83, Rohit completed his 9500 runs in one-day cricket. It took him 229 innings to get there, which now makes Rohit the second-fastest Indian to reach 9500 ODI runs after Virat Kohli, who took 200 innings.

Overall, Rohit is now the third-fastest batter to hit 9500 ODI runs, just behind Kohli (200 innings) and Ab De Villiers (215 innings).

#3 Shubman Gill has now scored the most runs for India after first 16 ODI innings

Shubman Gill justified his selection for the first ODI when he slammed 11 boundaries to make a rocking 60-ball 70.

While he gave India a sumptuous start with the bat, Gill also earned a significant personal record to his name.

With 753 runs in his first 16 ODI innings, Gill has now become the Indian with the most runs after playing the first 16 ODI innings. The Punjab-born lad overtook his teammate Shreyas Iyer on the list, who scored 748 runs in his first 16 ODI innings. Navjot Singh Sidhu (725), Virat Kohli (655), and Dinesh Mongia (601) complete the top-five list for India.

