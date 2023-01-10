IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that Virat Kohli broke during his 113-run knock in the 1st ODI 

After seeing a resurgence in form, Virat Kohli continued his merry run in white-ball cricket and scored a sumptuous century in the ongoing first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

In a superlative batting display, the senior Indian batter registered a score of 113 runs from just 87 balls. Interestingly, his score in the previous ODI, which was against Bangladesh, was also 113 but in 91 balls.

Putting the hosts to bat first in batting-friendly conditions, the Sri Lankan bowlers were left clueless against India's classy top-order batting. Openers Rohit Sharma (83) and Shubman Gill (70) gave the Men in Blue a terrific start, aggregating 143 runs for the first wicket.

Gill's dismissal in the 20th over meant Kohli walked out in the middle. The modern-day master let his intentions clear right from the start as he came down the pitch in the 22nd over to smack Dasun Shanaka for a four in the mid-wicket region. Two balls later, he whipped Wanindu Hasaranga for another boundary.

Virat Kohli paced his innings to perfection, scoring at a rate of 125 in his first 25 deliveries before bringing it down to 84 in his next 25 balls. However, after Kohli faced 50 balls in the middle, the right-hander began to assert his dominance on the Lankan bowlers and struck at a handsome rate of 165.

It was a typical Kohli ODI innings, playing his flicks and drives splendidly and picking the gaps at will. After Kohli whacked a full-toss from Kasun Rajitha over long-on for a four to move to 99, he brought up his 45th ODI ton in 80 balls.

It's interesting to note that almost 70 percent of Kohli's 113 runs on Tuesday came on the leg side, indicating that the veteran aptly used his bottom hand against the Lankan bowlers.

Kohli was also quite fortuitous as he was put down twice during his stay. However, he wasn't the third-time lucky as he was holed out in the penultimate over bowled by Rajitha.

Virat Kohli's brilliant batting effort helped Team India post a giant total of 373/8 on the board in their allotted 50 overs.

The star batter shattered multiple records during his 113-run knock. Here is a compilation of the top three records broken by him in Guwahati.

#1 Kohli now has the most international hundreds as a non-opening batter

Having made a habit of converting his good starts into big ones, Virat Kohli has now notched 73 international hundreds - the second-most by any batter in history.

However, his 113 against Sri Lanka was his 72nd international ton as a non-opening batter. Due to this, he has now surpassed former great Ricky Ponting in the list, who scored 71 centuries for Australia as a non-opening batter.

The only time Kohli made an international hundred as an opener for India was during a T20I game at the Asia Cup 2022. He scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 against Afghanistan.

#2 Joint-most ODI centuries at home

After a gap of almost four years, Virat Kohli has now recorded an ODI century in India. His last ODI century at home before his 113-run knock on Tuesday came against Australia in Ranchi in February 2019.

Kohli's latest hundred is his 20th in ODIs at home, joint-most by any batter alongside former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who also scored 20 off his 51 ODI centuries on home soil.

#3 Virat Kohli has now scored the most centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Virat Kohli has added another chapter to his tale of mounting runs against Sri Lanka. In fact, he has now scored a total of 2333 runs at an average of 61.4 across 47 ODI innings against the Islanders. This is the most any active cricketer has scored against a particular opponent in the 50-over format.

He has smashed 11 ODI fifties, coupled with nine tons against Sri Lanka. Kohli's nine ODI centuries against them are the most by any batter against Sri Lanka. He once again toppled Tendulkar in the list, who scored eight ODI centuries against the Asian neighbors during his career.

