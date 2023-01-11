IND vs SL 2023: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and ODI records

Sri Lanka and India will play the second game of their three-match ODI series at the Eden Gardens on Thursday afternoon. The Men in Blue lead the three-match series 1-0, having registered a comfortable 67-run victory in the opening game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The first ODI was a high-scoring encounter, where both teams scored more than 300 runs. Fans should expect another run fest in this series in the second game as the wicket at the Eden Gardens has been good for batting in the past.

Before the second match of the India vs Sri Lanka series begins, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Kolkata.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 30

Matches won by teams batting first: 18

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 1

Highest individual score: 264 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs. West Indies, 1993

Highest team score: 404/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Lowest team score: 123 - West Indies vs. India, 1993

Highest successful run-chase: 317/3 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Average first-innings score: 236

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Virat Kohli will be the player to watch out for in the 2nd ODI (Image: BCCI)

As mentioned earlier, the pitch at this venue assists the batters. Current Indian captain Rohit Sharma has fond memories of playing at this stadium. Spinners and fast bowlers have achieved almost equal success while playing ODI matches in Kolkata.

Eden Gardens last ODI match

The last completed ODI match in Kolkata was a game between India and Australia on September 21, 2017. Virat Kohli's 92-run knock helped India post a 252-run total on the board. Kuldeep Yadav took a hat-trick in the second innings to guide India to a 50-run win.

Twenty wickets fell in that ODI game, with spinners bagging six wickets. Six sixes were hit by the batters of the two nations.

