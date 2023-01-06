IND vs SL 2023: SCA Stadium, Rajkot pitch history and T20I records

The final T20I of the India vs Sri Lanka series will take place tomorrow (January 7) evening at the SCA Stadium in Rajkot. The series is currently level at 1-1 ahead of the series decider. India won the first T20I on Tuesday (January 3) by two runs, while Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 16 runs in the second game last night (January 5).

India captain Hardik Pandya decided to put his team into tough situations during the first two games of the series. It will be interesting to see if he decides to do the same with the series on the line in Rajkot.

Before the final game of the series begins, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is in Rajkot.

SCA Stadium, Rajkot T20I Records & stats

T20I matches played: 4

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 109* - Colin Munro (NZ) vs. India, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/18 - Avesh Khan (IND) vs. South Africa, 2022

Highest team score: 202/4 - India vs. Australia, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - South Africa vs. India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 202-4 - India vs Australia, 2013

Average first-innings score: 180

MCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been great for batting. Teams batting first have posted a total of more than 165 runs in three of the four games played here. Ten years ago, India chased down a mammoth target of 202 at this venue against a star-studded Australian team.

SCA Stadium's Last T20I match Scorecard/Stats

In the previous T20I at the SCA Stadium, India beat South Africa by 82 runs on June 17, 2022. India batted first and scored 169-6 in their 20 overs, riding on a half-century from Dinesh Karthik. In response, South Africa lost all their wickets for 87.

Eight sixes were hit across the two innings of that game. Sixteen wickets fell in the game, with pacers bagging ten of them.

