IND vs SL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The India vs Sri Lanka T20I series will get underway on Tuesday evening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning almost every bilateral T20I series in 2022, the Men in Blue will aim to continue their momentum in the first series of the new year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to bounce back after failing to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Islanders won the Asia Cup tournament in the UAE but finished in the bottom half of the Group A points table in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Before the exciting series begins, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the series between the two Asian nations.

IND vs SL 2023 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports network owns the rights to telecast and live stream home matches of the Men in Blue. Fans can watch the three T20Is live on Star Sports TV channels, whereas live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Even DD Sports will telecast this series as well.

Ind vs SL 2023 Telecast Channel List: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, DD Sports 1.0, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming in all languages).

IND vs SL 2023 T20I Series schedule (With timings in IST)

Here is the full schedule of the three-match T20I series between the two Asian nations:

1st T20I: January 3 - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

2nd T20I: January 5 - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

3rd T20I: January 7 - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot.

All the matches will start at 7:00 pm IST. The start time for fans residing in Sri Lanka is also the same - 7:00 pm.

