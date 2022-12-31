IND vs SL: 5 players to watch out for in T20s

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. The series against Sri Lanka will be the India’s first assignment of the new year as they look to put behind them a disappointing 2022. The T20 matches are scheduled from January 3 to January 7 in Mumbai, Pune and Rajkot.

India's T20I squad has significantly changed, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli all missing. Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side in T20 matches, with plenty of other talented youngsters also selected.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have very much selected the same squad that won them the Asia Cup. Players like Avishka Fernando and Sadeera Samarawickrama have been awarded for their productive LPL season.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the side, with Wanindu Hasaranga being his deputy in the T20s.

Let us take a look at 5 players who may well emerge as key performers in the upcoming T20 series:

#1 Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi has been awarded for his consistent performances for Uttar Pradesh on the domestic circuit. He has been a standout performer in white-ball cricket recently. In the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Mavi has picked up 10 wickets in 7 games at an economy of 6.64.

Mavi also bagged a handsome deal at the IPL auction, when the Gujarat Titans paid INR 6 crore for him, making him the most expensive uncapped player this year.

The rookie fast bowler's forte is consistently bowling at 140 kmph or faster and rushing batters with his deceptive bouncers. Mavi has a golden opportunity to shine against the Sri Lankan batsmen in the absence of regular fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. He is definitely someone to keep an eye on during the upcoming series.

#2 Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa's underwhelming performances in the T20 World Cup and LPL, the Sri Lankan team management has shown faith in him. In the recently concluded LPL, Rajapaksa scored just 95 runs at an uninspiring 105.55 strike rate.

Bhanuka would be roaring to go big against a young but tough opponent. Pic: Getty Images

But the hard-hitting left-hander has shown in the past what damage he can do in T20s. His exploits in the Asia Cup are a testimony to his power hitting, where he plundered bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He will be itching to get back into his groove to help his team win the series. India will also be wary of the left-handed batter’s potential, as he is capable of changing the course of the game in a short span of time.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, who has been in and out of the Indian team, has been called up again for the T20s. In the limited opportunities he had, scoring runs consistently proved to be his Achilles' heel.

Samson would be hoping to revive his career with some breathtaking performances. Pic: Getty Images

Samson will be hoping that 2023 will bring a change in his fortunes and that he will be given more time to prove his worth. He'll be eager to make up for all the missed opportunities in his career thus far.

Samson joins the team in omnious ball striking form. So far in the Ranji Trophy, he has scored 284 runs with 14 sixes. If given the chance, he will try to rack up runs.

He will most probably be given the role of finishing considering his ability to play fast bowlers with ease. The dashing batsman from Kerala would do well to grab this golden opportunity with both hands.

#4 Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga, Sri Lanka's current best bowler and wily leg-spinner, has always been the center of attention whenever they play. He not only controls the flow of runs, but also picks up wickets in clusters, thanks to his arsenal of tricks and variations. His matchups with Sanju Samson, who Hasaranga has struck out six times in seven innings, are always entertaining to watch.

All eyes will be on Hasaranga, how he performs with both bat and ball. Pic: Getty Images

Hasaranga, the all-rounder, has not yet reached his full potential, but he possesses all of the necessary ingredients. He had previously demonstrated some batting prowess, and his knock of 77 off 34 deliveries against the Colombo Stars in the LPL attested to his true potential.

If he can replicate his all-round performance in this series against India, Sri Lanka will have a great chance of winning the series.

#5 Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been named captain of the T20 side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, has also been named as the vice-captain of the ODI squad. This indicates that the current management sees him as a long-term "white ball" leader once 35-year-old Rohit Sharma decides to call time on his illustrious international career.

Hardik Pandya as an all-rounder will have to step up big time to lead his young side. Pic: Getty Images

Not only will his performances be scrutinized, but his tactics and leadership abilities will also be closely watched. It will be interesting to see how he shoulders the burden of the Indian lower middle order as well as finishing duties alongside the likes of Sanju Samson. His leadership qualities are already well known; Pandya captained the Gujarat Titans side and led them to their maiden IPL title. Whether he will be able to have a similar influence in this upcoming series against Sri Lanka is yet to be seen.

